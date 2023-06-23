Wilmington, Delaware — Holy Culture Radio on SiriusXM channel 154 is a full-time edutainment channel featuring a mix of hip-hop superstars like Lecrae, Trip Lee and A.I. The Anomaly, plus inspirational talk shows that speak to the African-American experience.
Since its move to a 24-hour channel in April 2022, many listeners have tuned in to hear and experience HCR’s diverse programming, which includes:
• 116 Life with Reach Records execs Marcus Hollinger and Ace Harris, featuring exclusive world premieres of new music and riveting conversations with VIP guests.
• 3rd Coast Fiyah, a kaleidoscope of CHH and urban gospel hosted by DJ D-Lite.
• DJ Wade-O, one of the most powerful voices in all of Christian hip-hop.
• The multiple award-winning Da Fixx Morning Radio show.
• Old School Sounds, hosted by DJ D-Lite, takes listeners back to the genre’s beginnings.
• The Underground Gospel Hip-Hop Show, where Jay Williams helps to launch indie faith-based artists, personifying the notion of having a great time while inspiring listeners with meaningful messages.
• K.I.N.G. Talks, with open discussions on life to create an environment of effective communication and an atmosphere of compassion and understanding.
• Church on the Block, where Pastor Phil Jackson, Pastah J and DJ Ruckus engage in all-encompassing discussions and theological breakdowns of hip-hop and street culture and how the church can deliver hope. … and many more.
HCR and its affiliated website www.HolyCulture.net and social media channels are owned and operated by The Corelink Solution, a nonprofit founded by James “Trig” Rosseau with the purpose of helping people develop their passion and purpose, create an informed plan and use provided tools to help them succeed, while establishing accountability and ownership.
HCR has had major impact in a short time. One of its early programs won a "Kingdom Choice" Award in recognition of the increasing impact of what some have deemed Christian Hip-Hop.
What HCR calls a “one-year highlight reel” can be views here:
“There has always been a question of whether there is a market for Christian hip-hop music,” Rosseau said.
“I believe our audience has shown that the genre has broad viability given the above average listener engagement we’ve seen across our 14 shows and music mixes as we play a wide diversity of Christian hip-hop artists.”
Learn more at www.holyculture.net, or follow Holy Culture on Twitter (holyculture), Instagram (holyculture), YouTube (holyculture), Facebook (holyculturenet) and TikTok (@holyculture.net).
Note: James B. Rosseau, Sr., known by many as “Trig,” is the founder and CEO of The Corelink Solution (https://thecorelinksolution.com/), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization committed to [revitalizing communities through programs that empower people to reach their potential.’ According to promotional material, “He brings 20-plus years of expertise in creating growth and driving transformation, leveraging his unique blend of revenue generation and business acumen with his ability to skillfully assemble and lead high-performing teams.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel began covering Corelink and Holy Culture Radio in 2022. He prepared this story for posting using material provided by Rachel Carter of Ascot Media Group, based in Friendswood, Texas.
