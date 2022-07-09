OKLAHOMA CITY – On Friday, July 15, artists who are or have experienced homelessness will display their work in an art show at the Homeless Alliance, 1729 NW 3rd Street in downtown Oklahoma City. The exhibit will be on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The featured artists participate in “Fresh stART,” a program designed to provide people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City with a supportive environment for creating art.
In addition to providing a potential source of income, open studio art programs enable people experiencing homelessness to express themselves creatively, manage emotional issues, develop social skills through positive interaction with a peer group, develop confidence and skills transferable to employment.
“It helps me to escape and have time for me,” said Mary, a Fresh stART artist.
According to the press release, Mary lost her home and said she needed a place to go during the day.
Many art classes later, Mary has not only grown in her art skills, but has also found a community and a purpose.
“Being with all the other people, I feel like I have a family. I feel like I find my answers in my art,” Mary said.
The artwork covers a variety of mediums including mixed media, collage, water color, acrylic and colored pencil.
Thanks to a partnership with a screen-printing class at Oklahoma City University, artists will have prints, t-shirts, and tote bags for sale in addition to original pieces.
Participating Fresh stART artists receive 80 percent of the proceeds from the sale of their artwork, and the remaining 20 percent is retained by the studio to offset art supply costs.
“Art allows people to temporarily escape their difficult situations and provides an opportunity to interact with peers in a positive environment,” said Dan Straughan, executive director at the Homeless Alliance.
“And when an artist sells something that they created, it really helps build their confidence knowing that someone else values their work,” Straughan added.
Fresh stART hosts studio time twice per week at the Homeless Alliance’s Day Shelter located on their WestTown Homeless Resource Campus. Art supplies are donated by community members.
A 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, The Homeless Alliance helps coordinate and improve services for people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City. The organization has several housing programs for families with children, veterans and people who are chronically homeless. It publishes The Curbside Chronicle street magazine and operates the Westtown Homeless Resource Campus which includes a Resource Center, a housing complex and a Day Shelter that serves an average of 250 people each day.
For more information about how to help, call the Homeless Alliance at 405-415-8410 or visit homelessalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.