Freihofer Casting is needing vehicles to use in a new unnamed film.
The company is needing cars, trucks, SUV's vans ranging from 1990s to current models. The vehicles will not be in motion and will be needed every day from July 10th to July 14th.
Cars with dents are ok but cars that are white or beige are not needed.
Extras will be paid $10 an hour for 12 hour guarantee each day. The amount will be $140 even if the car is not used to whole day. Extras will be paid an additional $50 per day.
If there is simulated rain or wind in the scenes, extras will be notified in advance and will be paid an additional $25 a day. If there is simulated atmospheric haze in the scenes, they will be compensated an extra $10 per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.