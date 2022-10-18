Introduction: The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble presents its second concert of the 2022-2023 season on November 1. Following are Board Member Sara Grossman's program notes for one portion of the concert.
Austrian Franz Schubert (born 1797- died 1828) was a phenomenally-prolific composer of the late Classical and Romantic periods. In his short lifetime he completed around 1,500 works, including seven symphonies, among them the first two movements of his 8th symphony (“Unfinished”).
Schubert left behind scores of other incomplete works and sketches for a tenth symphony, Although much of his music is sunny, his final years were marred by declining health. He died of unknown causes at the age of 31 (Beethoven, his predecessor and idol, was just getting around to publishing his first symphony by that age). At the time Schubert’s death was attributed to typhus, a common ailment in past centuries, but more recently, various causes have been suggested based on his symptoms and contemporary writings. It is not likely that we will ever know for sure.
What is known is that his output was staggering for such a brief lifetime. Master of the song cycle, he had a special affinity for the human voice and wrote over 630 lieder (a solo song with piano accompaniment). Schubert was one of the most remarkable melodists in classical music, treating the voice as an instrument, and instruments as the human voice.
The fourth son of a school master, Schubert’s early life was steeped in music, but the family business was education. His father ran a respected school and young Schubert was expected to join his father and brothers on the faculty. While attending schooling for that occupation, he also studied music and continued to compose.
He eventually abandoned teaching to pursue his destiny in music. Little of his music was published during his lifetime; however, his manuscripts circulated widely among his large and devoted circle of friends and admirers. Although there is no hard evidence that he ever met his contemporary and fellow Viennese Beethoven, 27 years his senior, the older composer would have known who Schubert was.
It is said that during the master’s final illness, Beethoven was looking over a Schubert manuscript and remarked, “Truly, the spark of divine genius resides in this Schubert.“
Schubert’s six-movement octet, his largest scale chamber work, written in 1824 as an imitation of Beethoven’s popular septet, clocks in at around an hour of pure transcendence. Patterned after Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat major, the good-natured octet was commissioned by a clarinetist with instructions that it was to be “exactly like Beethoven’s septet.” Schubert look some liberties, adding a second violin and a more virtuosic role for the clarinet.
A critic, shortly after its premiere, wrote that the themes “are worked out with individual originality, and Herr Schubert has proved himself . . . as a gallant and felicitous composer.”
Notes and Disclosure: The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will perform Franz Schubert’s monumental Octet in F major at 7:30 pm November 1 at the First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City. Now in its 20th year as Oklahoma City’s premier classical chamber music ensemble, Brightmusic will present its second concert of the season, “Musical Transcendence."
Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a member of the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma. He contributed to this report. The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is Oklahoma City’s foremost presenter of classical chamber music. For more information, visit www.brightmusic.org
