Oklahoma City – First Americans Museum (FAM), in collaboration with the Consulate General of Guatemala in Oklahoma City and Asociación de Guatemaltecos Unidos de Oklahoma, is hosting the first-ever Indigenous Ballgames Exchange event on Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
What the FAM staff described as a “unique celebration” will showcase “traditional ballgames among Southeastern tribal nations and Mesoamerica.”
This free, public event will inspire an appreciation for the intersection of ancestral traditions from North and Central America. Attendees will observe skilled players from present-day Guatemala’s Mayan Ballgame.
In this ancestral game, players use their hips, elbows and knees to shoot a rubber ball through a vertical hoop. First American athletes will demonstrate the Southeastern Stickball social game, during which players score points by hitting a target atop a tall pole.
Men and women compete against each other; men and boys use sticks to play, while women and girls use their hands.
The cultural exchange aims to celebrate the shared Indigenous heritage among First American and Guatemalan communities and the unifying role of sports among the cultures.
The event will feature remarks from dignitaries among the Oklahoma City Guatemalan community, including the Consulate General of Oklahoma, Ambassador Cristobal Adalberto Dubon, whose support made the event possible.
"We are excited to host this extraordinary cultural exchange that demonstrates our rich and distinct traditions," said Cultural Ambassador Tresa Gouge (Muscogee/Seminole), of First Americans Museum.
"By showcasing these traditions, we hope to foster mutual respect and appreciation among all attendees." This outdoor event will include Spanish translation and all tribal royalty are invited to represent their communities.
FAM is located at 659 First Americans Blvd, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73129. City-area residents who have not yet been to the museum, approach the facility on Lincoln Boulevard. The museum is located west of Lincoln, just south of downtown and north of the Capital Hill area.
Notes: FAM’s mission is described in promotional materials as “to educate the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today. The 175,000-square-foot facility showcases state-of-the-art exhibitions in history, culture and art; live public and education programs; a full-service restaurant presenting unique Native-inspired cuisine; and a museum shop featuring one-of-a-kind hand-made items created by Oklahoma’s premier Native American artists.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release from FAM’s Kennedy Sepulvado. a Communications Specialist. Pat selected the illustrations for this story. For ongoing coverage of the First Americans Museum, visit city-sentinel.com , which has an extensive archive of stories. FAM located on the Oklahoma River, southeast of the heart of Downtown Oklahoma City.
