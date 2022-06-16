The First Americans Museum (FAM) continues to diversity and broaden its offerings for local residens and visitors from around the world.
In a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Tom Farris (Otoe-Missouria/Cherokee) explained the significance of the summit as “the first time our partners have been able to set up in the museum to sell directly and we are excited to welcome the community to the fashion summit.”
Farris, the FAMstore manager, said, "“We are excited to host this innovative event that allows artists and designers to come together from different tribes across the country."
The museum, operating from its home on the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City, is hosting the event in collaboration with Teton Trade Cloth and Prados Beauty.
Programs over the two-day event will feature a fashion show, workshops and a pop-up market.
FAM staff says all events will be free except for the Fashion Show on Saturday evening.
For that event, general admission costs $25, VIP 2nd Row seats are $50 (with a 6 p.m. entry), and VIP Front Row Runway seating $100 (same entry time). Fashion show tickets can be purchases at the FAMstore websitem here: https://store.famok.org/pages/teton
FAM members, whose numbers continue to increase, can get a 10% discount. (Email jillianh@famok.org for the checkout code)
Teton Trade Cloth co-founder and co-owner Rich Shelton reflected:
"We are very pleased to partner with the First Americans Museum to bring the first ever Teton Fashion Summit to life.
“This is a great opportunity to highlight some amazingly talented Indigenous artists, designers and models. We hope to see everyone on June 18 for this fantastic showcase of creativity and brilliance."
The schedule for Friday and Saturday will be:
Friday, June 17
2-5 p.m. | Teton Trade Cloth and Prados Bueaty Pop-Up Market in Xchange Theater
3-5 p.m. | Model Workshop with Peshawn Bread in FAM Theater (FREE)
Saturday, June 18
9 a.m.–3 p.m. | Pop-up Market: Teton Trade Cloth and Prados Beauty in Xchange Theater
9-11 a.m | Portfolio Review & Professional Skills Workshop with Teton Trade Cloth. Registration is required. Artists must upload images on registration prior to their review. (FREE)
9-11 a.m. | Model Workshop with Peshawn Bread & CeCe Meadows in FAM Theater. Registration is required. (FREE)
1–3 p.m. | Emerging Designer Showcase: Fam Theater. No registration required. (FREE)
And then, the finale on Saturday evening, 7-9 p.m. | Teton Gala Fashion Show.
The First Americans Museum (FAM) is located at 659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73129
The FAMstore assistant manager, Kristin Gentry (Choctaw) reflected, “First American fashion today has transformed the high fashion world to exemplify how our cultures continually adapt and grow
“Contemporary art through First American fashion also works as an educational point for consumers to purchase directly from First American artists rather than purchasing culturally appropriated and stereotypical clothing.”
