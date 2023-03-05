Oklahoma City – NewView Oklahoma is presenting a special exhibit with the Oklahoma City of Museum Art (OKCMOA) now through May 14. The exhibit began in February, but a special ribbon-cutitng is set for Tuesday.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 10:30 am
WHERE: Museum Lobby, Founders' Hall, Fighters for Freedom exhibition Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73102
WHO: NewView Oklahoma, VisitOKC, Greater OKC Chamber, and other Oklahoma City Community Members. According to the organization's website, "Since 1949, NewView Oklahoma has served as a life-changing source of hope and empowerment for those in Oklahoma living with blindness and low vision. We strive to restore the independence that so many fear they may have lost."
WHAT: Members of the Oklahoma City community are invited to celebrate “Fighters for Freedom: William H. Johnson Picturing Justice” as a fully accessible art exhibition for the low-vision and blind community. OKCMOA consulted with NewView of Oklahoma and worked to build on past endeavors in accessibility by moving from specific classes and one-off programs to an experience that lasts the entire length of the exhibition. Now the low-vision and blind community can enjoy the visual arts through touchable replicas of artwork and audio descriptions throughout the duration of the exhibition.
HOW: Hear from OKCMOA's director of curatorial affairs on how this exhibition came to fruition, VisitOKC on the impact this will have on the community, and a member of the blind community on experiencing art for the first time in his life.
