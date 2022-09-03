This 2013 and shows shows library building of Highlander Folk School in New Market, Tenn. A fight is brewing in Tennessee over the legacy of a legendary social justice school that counts Rosa Parks among its alumni and Eleanor Roosevelt among its supporters. One of the few buildings left is the Highlander library. Preservationists restored the building and want it listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the Highlander Research and Education Center never stopped working from a new location.