OKLAHOMA CITY - For the second year, Fiestas Patrias will be held at its new home at the Oklahoma City Community College Festival Grounds, 7777 South May Avenue, on Sunday, September 17, from 1 – 9 p.m. With an anticipated crowd of over 15,000 attendees and the participation of the Consul General of Mexico in Oklahoma City, Edurne Pineda, the event promises to offer something for the entire family.
Pineda will preside over the official ceremony of "El Grito,” or “The Cry of Independence,” for the first time in Oklahoma City this year. Mexican Independence Day -- Día de la Independencia -- is celebrated every year on September 16 to commemorate the country's freedom from centuries of Spanish rule.
Like America's 4th of July, the celebration of freedom is a giant fiesta with colorful parades, parties and family gatherings featuring food and fireworks. It is one of Mexico's most important holidays and is celebrated by Mexicans and Mexican descendants worldwide.
For over 10 years, the Oklahoma City Fiestas Patrias Festival has been one of the largest celebrations of Hispanic culture in Oklahoma, attracting thousands of people from all over the world to partake in a day of delicious food, live music, folkloric dancing, activities for families and children, official patrimony ceremonies, and the crowning of Miss Fiestas Patrias.
Live entertainment will include Los Mier, Distinto Norte, Tam Y Tex, and Conjunto Joya Nueva.
“I am particularly proud that this tradition has continued for thirteen years, and that there are children in our community who have never known a time at which access to their culture was unavailable for them,’ said Robert Ruiz Founder, Fiestas Patrias OKC Chief Technology, Innovation and Workforce Officer Oklahoma City Community College. “I am also proud of the affinity for this event within the community and the authenticity that has been maintained over these many years.
“Whether as a sponsor or a vendor, your involvement in this year's Fiestas Patrias will enhance your brand visibility and deepen your connection with our thriving community,” Ruiz continued. “More importantly, it will reinforce our shared commitment to celebrating diversity and cultural heritage.”
Fiestas Patrias will kick off a week-long celebration of the anniversary of the founding of Oklahoma City Community College.
“We are honored and excited that Oklahoma City Community College will again be hosting this celebration, contributing to a thriving campus community that serves over 18,000 students from all backgrounds and ages, and has been a hub for community and cultural development for over 50 years,” Ruiz said.
There is no fee to enter the event, with paid parking available on site.
Details for sponsorships can be found here and for vendor opportunities, click here. For more information, contact Stephanie Pitts at the Foundation for OCCC, spitts@occc.edu or 405-682-7591.
“I sincerely hope you will join us in making Fiestas Patrias OKC 2023 a celebration that reflects the richness of our traditions and the unity of our community,’ Ruiz said.
