YUKON - The Mollie Spencer Farm, located at 1001 Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon, will host a fun, family-friendly lineup of autumn events starting with the farm’s Fall Open House on Saturday, September 16 from 9 – 11 a.m.
This free event for all ages is a great opportunity to learn more about what happens this time of year at the Mollie Spencer Farm while spending time in a beautiful outdoor venue. Guests can visit the pollinator garden, vegetable garden, and beehives to learn about these important practices that improve our surrounding ecosystems.
At the pond, visitors will get to see the new “Duck Islands,” or aquatic floating structures on which ducks can roost.
Recently installed as part of a larger effort to attract more waterfowl, the aquatic islands provide better shelter for them to roost on and around the pond. The islands support living plants above the water’s surface, providing shelter for the waterfowl, and plant roots penetrate beneath the floating mat into the water, improving water quality and creating beneficial habitats for the fish in the pond.
A meet-and-greet with the farm’s sheep, donkeys, horses, and longhorns is a “must see.”
This year, attendees will get to meet longhorn baby Spencer, born last January. Spencer, his mother Marianne and brother Rusty, are all direct descendants from longhorns that were herded up the Chisholm Trail through the Mollie Spencer in the years after the Civil War. The three are also descendants of longhorns bred at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, considered to be the greatest sanctuary of the traditional Texas longhorn.
The following Saturday, September 23 from 9 – 10:30 a.m., a Morning Conversation Series will be held on composting, fall vegetable gardening, and winterizing your outdoor space.
A spinoff on the farm’s popular Coffee & Conversation events, this Morning Conversation Series will include three “mini” presentations during the time usually scheduled for one Coffee & Conversation, which will allow attendees to learn about three related topics in one morning from several local experts at once.
Amanda Scofield with the Oklahoma Compost and Sustainability Organization will give a brief presentation on different kinds of composting systems, how they work, their benefits, and challenges.
Carolyn Balson with the Canadian County Master Gardeners will discuss fall vegetable gardening, and how to prepare a successful garden now to ensure a bountiful harvest in the fall.
Brian Dougherty, Licensed Landscape Architect and former Director of Parks and Public Spaces at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, will discuss preparing outdoor spaces ahead of winter and potential storms, including pruning trees and winterizing gardens.
Attendees will experience different parts of the Farm as attendees move between presentations, which include Q&A time. Light refreshments (including coffee) will be available.
The Mollie Spencer Farm is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization owned and operated by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund for the benefit of the City of Yukon and surrounding communities.
The 33-acre property was originally purchased in 1894 by Mollie Spencer, whose husband, L. M. Spencer, and brother-in-law, A. N. Spencer, founded the town of Yukon in 1891. Mollie Spencer was the grandmother of Oklahoma philanthropist, John Kirkpatrick, and great-great grandmother to his grandson Christian Keesee. The farm has been in the family since 1894.
For updates on more Fall events at the Mollie Spencer Farm from September 16 – November 4, visit molliespencerfarm.org or call 405-767-3702.
