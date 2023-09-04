Springfield, Missouri - Kids are back in school, and summer is ending soon.

That means it’s time to plan for fall fun on the weekends -- at least, that's the cheerful counsel coming to The City Sentinel from the Springfield (Missouri) Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Communities in southwest Missouri celebrate fall with all kinds of food, cultural activities, and entertainment at festivals. Those who plan everything "just so" can attend all of them.

Here’s a list of upcoming events rounded up by the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.

You’ll find details about these events, more events, and information about things to do in the Ozarks this fall on the calendar at www.SpringfieldMO.org or call the CVB at 800-678-8767.

September in Southeast Missouri

September 7-9 - Seymour Apple Festival, Seymour

Sept. 8-10 - Japanese Fall Festival, Springfield

Sept. 9 - Mother’s Oktoberfest, Springfield

Sept. 15-16 - Marionville Apple Fest, Marionville

Sept. 16 - 9th Annual Food Truck Festival, Springfield

Sept. 16 - Mead Fest, Walnut Grove

Sept. 16-17 - Cider Days, Springfield

Sept. 18-Oct. 31 - Cedar Fest, Ridgedale

Sept. 22-23 - Wilder Days, Mansfield

Sept. 30 - Schofield + Gray Fall Market & Festival, Fordland

Sept. 30 - SGF Culturefest, Springfield

Coming in October – Festivals in Southeast Missouri

October 6-7 - Republic Pumpkin Daze, Republic

Oct. 6-8 - 49th Annual Ozark Fall Craft Fair, Ozark

Oct. 6-8 - Ozark Fall Farmfest, Springfield

Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 - Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park Harvest Fest, Springfield

Oct. 13-15 - Apple Butter Makin’ Days, Mount Vernon

Oct. 14 - Hollister Grape and Fall Festival, Hollister

Oct. 15-28 - Crafts & Harvest Festival at Silver Dollar City, Branson

Oct. 21 - Pets & Pumpkins Family Festival, Springfield

Oct. 23 - Pride in the Park: An LGBTQIA + History Celebration, Springfield

Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) prepared this for posting, working from a press release transmitted from the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, 815 E. St. Louis St., Springfield, Missouri, 65806 United States.

 
 
 
4 Attachments • Scanned by Gmail
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.