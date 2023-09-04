Springfield, Missouri - Kids are back in school, and summer is ending soon.
That means it’s time to plan for fall fun on the weekends -- at least, that's the cheerful counsel coming to The City Sentinel from the Springfield (Missouri) Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Communities in southwest Missouri celebrate fall with all kinds of food, cultural activities, and entertainment at festivals. Those who plan everything "just so" can attend all of them.
Here’s a list of upcoming events rounded up by the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.
You’ll find details about these events, more events, and information about things to do in the Ozarks this fall on the calendar at www.SpringfieldMO.org or call the CVB at 800-678-8767.
September in Southeast Missouri
September 7-9 - Seymour Apple Festival, Seymour
Sept. 8-10 - Japanese Fall Festival, Springfield
Sept. 9 - Mother’s Oktoberfest, Springfield
Sept. 15-16 - Marionville Apple Fest, Marionville
Sept. 16 - 9th Annual Food Truck Festival, Springfield
Sept. 16 - Mead Fest, Walnut Grove
Sept. 16-17 - Cider Days, Springfield
Sept. 18-Oct. 31 - Cedar Fest, Ridgedale
Sept. 22-23 - Wilder Days, Mansfield
Sept. 30 - Schofield + Gray Fall Market & Festival, Fordland
Sept. 30 - SGF Culturefest, Springfield
Coming in October – Festivals in Southeast Missouri
October 6-7 - Republic Pumpkin Daze, Republic
Oct. 6-8 - 49th Annual Ozark Fall Craft Fair, Ozark
Oct. 6-8 - Ozark Fall Farmfest, Springfield
Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 - Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park Harvest Fest, Springfield
Oct. 13-15 - Apple Butter Makin’ Days, Mount Vernon
Oct. 14 - Hollister Grape and Fall Festival, Hollister
Oct. 15-28 - Crafts & Harvest Festival at Silver Dollar City, Branson
Oct. 21 - Pets & Pumpkins Family Festival, Springfield
Oct. 23 - Pride in the Park: An LGBTQIA + History Celebration, Springfield
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City) prepared this for posting, working from a press release transmitted from the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, 815 E. St. Louis St., Springfield, Missouri, 65806 United States.
