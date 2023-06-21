Ebony Iman Dallas – described in a bio sketch as “a Fifth-generation Black Oklahoman and Second-generation Somali-American … visual storyteller, muralist, and journalist -- has created a mixed media mural titled “Freedom to Dream” with Quiquia Calhoun, Jarica Walsh and students at Frederick A. Douglass High School.
The mural will be a highlight of the July opening of the Willa Johnson Recreation Center at 909 Fredrick Douglass Avenue.
During a recent preview at the Center, to which community journalists were invited, Dallas answered questions from The City Sentinel.
Asked why and how she was drawn to art, she answered, “Even as a little kid I enjoyed art. I know most kids like to scribble and draw, but I was a kid who just liked to make pictures.
“Eventually most kids get turned off or discouraged or lose interest in art, but I decided a long time ago that is what I wanted to do, seriously. It was when I was about 11 years old that I really got into it. I liked to draw pictures of my family or of Disney persons.”
Around eighth grade year, she said, “a group of Disney artists came to Penn Square. I was selected as one of the kids to meet and work with them for during the program. I talked and talked with a cartoonist. He encouraged me and made me think about it more deeply.”
The dye was cast: “It all grew from there.”
She was gregarious and open in our exchanges, so this reporter was prompted to ask if she already had children.
She smiled, looked down, touched her abdomen (slightly swelling) in a kind of embrace, and said, "No, but she's coming soon.”
With that revelation, she looked up at the smiling face of her interviewer and said, “That’s something I haven’t talked about to people. It’s not been on social media.”
The context of the exchanged smiles was that she had been asked, earlier, to “give me something you haven’t already said to another reporter.”
Going for the scoop, the query was posed: “Can I tell people?”
Another dazzling came with the answer: “Sure, of course.”
Informed it was indeed a scoop, she said, “It’s yours.”
It took several days to prepare the exchange, but there it is, whether or not it remains an exclusive.
Artistic Works from Dallas, a proverbial “rising star,: will also be featured in a July exhibit at “JRB Art at the Elms” (2810 N. Walker, Oklahoma City, 73103).
About the Recreation Center
A press release from the City of Oklahoma City describes the center as "the first multicultural recreation center built by the City of Oklahoma City in more than 40 years."
The opening celebration is set for July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and "will feature a live DJ, community vendors, live demonstrations, events, center tours and free food while supplies last."
Featuring recreational facilities with 38,000 square feet and varied programming, the Johnson Center will have indoor swimming with three lap lanes, a "current channel", a water playground and other features.
The Willa Johnson Recreational Center is located on the east edge of the Frederick A. Douglass High School campus, and just west of the James E. Stewart Golf Course on N.E. 10 Street. (For clarity: The Johnson Center is on the southwest corner of N.E. 10 and Douglass; the Stewart Golf Course is on the southeast corner there. Douglass Avenue continues north -- into a residential area -- as Carverdale.)
