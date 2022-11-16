Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) announced Wednesday (November 16) that the El Reno West KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2023 KOA President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award. These prestigious awards were presented Tuesday, November 16 at Kampgrounds of America, Inc.’s Annual International Convention in Orlando, Fla.
The KOA News Service made the announcement about the award to the western Oklahoma facility, describing the parent company as "the world’s largest family of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds."
The KOA Founder’s Award, named in honor of Dave Drum, who founded KOA on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Mont. in 1962, is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to those KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review.
The KOA President’s Award is presented to those campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.
“Our campground owners and their employees work tirelessly to ensure every guest has a truly exceptional camping experience; it’s a pleasure to recognize their dedication,” said Toby O’Rourke, President and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, Inc., in a statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“Our President’s and Founder’s awards are driven by camper feedback and these KOA owners have made the right investments to their campgrounds to provide the best outdoor experience in North America.”
KOA is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. To find out more about The El Reno KOA campground visit online: https://koa.com/campgrounds/el-reno/ . Learn about the more than 500 KOAs across the U.S. or Canada, with a visit to www.KOA.com.
Note: Kampgrounds of America, currently celebrating its 60th year of operations, describes itself in promotional literature as "the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality." United under the mission of “connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts.
KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open to the public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds.
With what KOA describes as "unrivaled brand visibility," KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology.
Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a "glamping" venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning ‘Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.
