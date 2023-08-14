Edmond's Iris and Garden Society is approaching its 100th anniversary in 2025. The society is a group of gardeners that gathers monthly to share ideas to grow their botanical knowledge.
They are determined to track and treasure the flowers that have stood the test of time in Edmond and the Iris is a hardy flower that has been in Edmond for over a hundred years. They likely came in the land run from other parts of the country.
An article in the local newspaper even declared Edmond the City of the Iris in 1961. However, the group has found itself in a rescue and replant role as older acreages have been sold, plowed and replanted.
Members of the Iris group have seen farmers about to plow down the flowers and they have sprung into action to dig them up before they are lost.
Members ae looking for opportunities to talk to property owners about digging up underground roots called rhizomes rescuing Irises from aging neighbors and dilapidated farmhouses.
Last summer members dug up over 1,000 rhizomes from the property at 2nd and Bryant that dated back to the 1960s, From photographs they took they knew they had saved 16 varieties but soon after they replanted them; the springs bloom revealed 40 varieties.
Edmond Iris and Garden Society invites the public to visit the group's Facebook to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.