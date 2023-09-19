Dolese Bros. Company will be hosting Rock the Block touch a truck event on Saturday September 23rd from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Dolese Support Services Center at 8300 North Oklahoma Avenue in Oklahoma City.
In addition to those times there will be a quiet hour for noise sensitive children from 9:00 am to 10:00 am.
The event is free, but people are encouraged to bring canned goods for the on-site food drive for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Proceeds from a hot dog lunch will go to the United Way of Central Oklahoma.
Kids are welcome to climb, crawl, and explore construction trucks and Dolese's world-famous concrete trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.