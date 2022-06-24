Destination Oklahoma photo 1

On July 14, there will be on opening reception for Destination Oklahoma followed by an informal artist talk with September Dawn Bottoms, Ghazal Ghazi, Skip Hill, America Meredith, Đan Lynh Phạm and guest co-curator Liz Blood. Photo provided.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Destination Oklahoma, opening at Oklahoma Contemporary on Thursday, July 14, offers artist perspectives on the patterns of migration throughout the state. The opening reception and artist talk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Destination Oklahoma photo 2

Asian American artist Đan Lynh Phạm’s Thank You, Bà Nội (Grandmother), 2021. Limited edition screen print of digital illustration on fine art paper. 16 x 20 in. Image courtesy of the artist.

Through more than a dozen works (ceramics, mixed media, paintings, photographs, prints and video) Oklahoma-based artists will raise awareness of the distinct cultural backgrounds that “have long existed at America’s crossroads.”

"Destination Oklahoma features artworks by five artists that touch upon the layered contexts and experiences of this place, and the ways in which we define — or misunderstand — what it means to be an Oklahoman,” said Pablo Barrera, Oklahoma Contemporary Associate Curator.

Destination Oklahoma photo 3

The Destination Oklahoma exhibition will feature work by Ghazal Ghazi, Monumental Redactions: Ali’s Return to America from the Middle East Four Months after 9/11, 2022. Oil paint, watercolor, embroidery floss, and pencil on linen. 84 x 67 in. Image courtesy of the artist

“As Oklahoma City welcomes refugees from Afghanistan, approaches the one-year anniversary of the First Americans Museum, revitalizes the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center, and sees a record increase of newcomers from other states, this exhibition is a timely opportunity to reflect on how the region’s long-standing patterns of human migration continue to shape our artistic landscape,” said Barrera.

Photographs by September Dawn Bottoms, born and raised in Paden, Oklahoma, will represent the complicated nature of intergenerational resilience, while drawings by Ghazal Ghazi, born in Tehran, Iran and now based in Tulsa, co-mingle the Persian miniature format with contemporary portraiture, the release stated.

Destination Oklahoma photo 4

America Meredith (Cherokee Nation), God Gives the World to Arapaho Children, 2004. Acrylic paint and mica on found steel panel. 36 x 16 in. Courtesy of Mary Ellen Meredith. Image courtesy of the artist

Destination Oklahoma is a collaboration between Oklahoma Contemporary and guest co-curator Liz Blood, a Tulsa-based writer who is contributing to the exhibition a poetry zine – a small self-published, non-commercial print-work – featuring responses to artworks by Oklahoma-based writers.

“My family migrated to Oklahoma just over 100 years ago,” Blood said. “Those of us who are not original inhabitants of this land share that history of migration that has made Oklahoma a beautiful and complex place. Destination Oklahoma celebrates and explores that complexity.

The exhibition will be on view in the Mary LeFlore Clements Oklahoma Gallery through October 17. Admission to Oklahoma Contemporary’s exhibitions and most programs is free.

The Destination Oklahoma exhibition is supported by Heartland, Ad Astra Foundation, Annie Bohanon, The Chickasaw Nation, Cox, Rand and Jeanette Elliott, The E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation, Leslie and Cliff Hudson, The Kanady Family, Oklahoma Arts Council, George Records, Glenna and Richard Tanenbaum and Velocigo.

To learn more about Oklahoma Contemporary, visit oklahomacontemporary.org.

Destination Oklahoma photo 5

Destination Oklahoma, opening at Oklahoma Contemporary on July 14, will offer artist perspectives on the patterns of migration throughout the state. Facebook photo.

