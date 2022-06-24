OKLAHOMA CITY - Destination Oklahoma, opening at Oklahoma Contemporary on Thursday, July 14, offers artist perspectives on the patterns of migration throughout the state. The opening reception and artist talk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
Destination Oklahoma is a division of factor 110, described in promotional materials as "the region’s leader in event and destination management."
Through more than a dozen works (ceramics, mixed media, paintings, photographs, prints and video) Oklahoma-based artists will raise awareness of the distinct cultural backgrounds that “have long existed at America’s crossroads.”
"Destination Oklahoma features artworks by five artists that touch upon the layered contexts and experiences of this place, and the ways in which we define — or misunderstand — what it means to be an Oklahoman,” said Pablo Barrera, Oklahoma Contemporary Associate Curator.
“As Oklahoma City welcomes refugees from Afghanistan, approaches the one-year anniversary of the First Americans Museum, revitalizes the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center, and sees a record increase of newcomers from other states, this exhibition is a timely opportunity to reflect on how the region’s long-standing patterns of human migration continue to shape our artistic landscape,” said Barrera.
Photographs by September Dawn Bottoms, born and raised in Paden, Oklahoma, will represent the complicated nature of intergenerational resilience, while drawings by Ghazal Ghazi, born in Tehran, Iran and now based in Tulsa, co-mingle the Persian miniature format with contemporary portraiture, the release stated.
Destination Oklahoma is a collaboration between Oklahoma Contemporary and guest co-curator Liz Blood, a Tulsa-based writer who is contributing to the exhibition a poetry zine – a small self-published, non-commercial print-work – featuring responses to artworks by Oklahoma-based writers.
“My family migrated to Oklahoma just over 100 years ago,” Blood said. “Those of us who are not original inhabitants of this land share that history of migration that has made Oklahoma a beautiful and complex place. Destination Oklahoma celebrates and explores that complexity.
The exhibition will be on view in the Mary LeFlore Clements Oklahoma Gallery through October 17. Admission to Oklahoma Contemporary’s exhibitions and most programs is free.
The Destination Oklahoma exhibition is supported by Heartland, Ad Astra Foundation, Annie Bohanon, The Chickasaw Nation, Cox, Rand and Jeanette Elliott, The E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation, Leslie and Cliff Hudson, The Kanady Family, Oklahoma Arts Council, George Records, Glenna and Richard Tanenbaum and Velocigo.
To learn more about Oklahoma Contemporary, visit oklahomacontemporary.org.
