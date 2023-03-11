featured breaking
Designated from A to W (no I, U, V, X, Y or Z) – With words of praise, the name of every dancer in Oklahoma City University’s ‘Move!’
- by Patrick B. McGuigan
Oklahoma City -- Below are all of the names (and a brief review) of the dancers who performed March 9-11 in the Star Dance Company, Oklahoma City University production of “Move!”
If you read this article on the day of posting ... there is a 2 p.m. matinee performance and an 8 p.m. evening show on Saturday (March 11). Online visit: https://oklahomacity.csstix.com/ .
Here are names from A,B, and C:
Addison Alberda, Salvatrice Arricale, Alleia Attaguile, Christin Baker, Breelyn Badon, Sarah Bailey, Brooke Baldwin, Katie Bates, Lauren Bellinghierim, Ana Bernhardi, Rylee Brooks, Madelyn Boyd, Allison Brueggeman, Sophia Buckeridge, T'Lee Burk, Avery Burkhart, Lorelai Byers, Sandy Cameron , Cameron Casnellie, Lilia Castor, Madison Noelle Chang, Grace Chapman, Zoe Charles, Chloe Collins, Abby Comalander, and Camryn Croft.
Each and every one was awesome, brainy and careful in application of choreograph-ical (is that a word?) guidance.
D is a wonderful letter – for delightful and diligent dancers. The list for “Move!” includes Ricki Dallam, Sophia Davies, Bailee Davis, Kasey Davis, Peyton Davis, Ava DeVore, Sophia Dollenmayer, Cole Dreiling, Michal Drucker, and Taylor Dunham.
E is for excellent, including exited Ashton Ebert and James Esch.
F is for fantastic, a word to characterize Ariana Feratovic Aaron Fisher, Whitney Floyd, Vanessa Flynn, and Samantha Forbes.
“Great” is more than Tony the Tiger, it also applies to Danielle Garcia , Samantha Garland, Amanda Goins, Megan Griesser, and Ellie Guzzano.
Heroic could be apt for the work ethics of Chloe Hackett, Jordan Hartman, Hannah Hanish, Brianna Haston, Candace Herrman, Jesse Higley, Abi Hinojosa, Ainsley Hojnacki, Sidney Hoyt, Hanna Hulshof, and Anna Claire Humphrey Hudson. (There’s no “I” in team, as this group proves.)
From J through K we praise Anna Johnson, Raine Jones, Trayton kaminski, Ashlyn Kelley, Emily Kelly, Indya King, Marley Kinsey, Madison Knapp, and Maggie Kubista.
Legendary could be the best word for Neil Lagerblade, Sailor Laub, Haylee Landry and Keeghan Lavery.
Magnificent in this production of “Move!” is a fine means to hail Evie Malcolm, Sarah Mathers, Rylee McCarthy, Stephanie McQuain, Bailey Miller, Cassidy Moore, Abigail Morrell, and Gabriel Mueller.
Yes! A good word for both N and O -- Megan Nee, Emma Nichols, Emma Noël, Bridget Norris, Emma O'Connor, Maddy Oliver, and Maile Oravitz. Nice and Outstanding!
Perfect (almost) for Emma Palma, Adrian Palomino, Messina Paratore, Madison Pivonka, Daryn Polzin, Carly Pontius, and Sierra Pratola. (We skip the letter Q for lack of a name.)
Right On! Keep it up Jordan Reynolds, Elizabeth Rowe and Karolina Rubio-Terrazas.
Superb is a reviewer’s word for Francesca Savone, Jamieson Schmees, Katherine Schultz, Marybeth Shore, Liliqui Short, and Kelly Sullivan.
Terrific in every way were these members of the troupe: Erica Teeple, Martina Theriault, Emily Thielen, Cameron Thomas, Rodney Thompson, Danielle Thomsen, Georgia Trent, Lillian Trippe, and Jordyn Trullinger. (Ultra-wonderful is all the cast and Vivacious their ways._
Wonderful is the word a critical eye applies to Mattie Walker, Josie Wheeley , Raven Wiley, Natalie Willing, and Joy Wilson.
If with a name I am in error, a speedy remedy is assured – I loved this show, and appreciate y’all.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan of The City Sentinel has worked in journalism since his days at Bishop McGuinness High school, a while back – where he also was musical theater and, on occasion, moved in a way that vaguely resembled dancing. One of his favorite things is watching dramatic or comedic performances, ballet and dance and other performance arts. To every student dancer: You can quote this review of your latest work.
