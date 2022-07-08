Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42), linebacker Terrel Bernard (2), running back Abram Smith (7), wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) running back Trestan Ebner (1) and safety Jalen Pitre (8) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State in an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 4, 2021. Baylor has been tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the conference title again, based on a poll of media who cover the league. It is the first time Baylor has ever been favored in the preseason vote. Coach Dave Aranda's Bears got 17 of the 41 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday, July 7, 2022.