“Taking Flight: Light as a Feather” is a 31-foot-high, 14,000-pound sculpture resembling a feather floating to the ground. Originally set for installation this past summer, dedication is set for this week.
Designed by artists Lesley Chang and Jason Klimoski, the sculpture was projected to include 276 integrated fiber optics with LED lamps to illuminate the piece at night.
Maureen Heffernan, CEO for the Scissortail Park Foundation, said in a post last year: "Not so lightweight, a feather contains multiples. Its light side is upward lift. Its downside is the Icarus tale of feathers falling to the ground when hubris blinds us to danger. Rising and falling. Extravagant and humble. Art and science. All are contained in the feather.
"Feathers have a rich association with Native American tribes. In art and ceremony, feathers are prominent and appreciated for their seemingly mystical strength though lightness. Feathers represent freedom, strength, wisdom and trust. Feathers. Their beauty, luxuriant colors and feel are theatrical, fascinating and spirit-like. Feathers enable flight that provide loftier perspectives. Feathered dreamcatchers catch dreams that weigh us down."
In 2009, the City of Oklahoma City passed a city ordinance requiring one percent of construction budgets for buildings and parks be allocated to public art. The $692,629 project budget for “Taking Flight: Light as a Feather” was funded through the 1% for Arts ordinance.
The artwork will be dedicated to former Arts Liaison Robbie Kienzle. According to a press release from the city government, Kienzle "transformed Oklahoma City through the 1% for the Arts program and lost her battle with cancer in June."
Klimoski and Chang of StudioKCA in Brooklyn, New York, were commissioned by the City to create the sculpture. Inspiration for the sculpture came to Klimoski and Chang while out in the park. Just in front of them, a bird flapped its wings and took flight. During takeoff, a small feather floated down, landing on their son’s foot. The feather seemed to capture that moment of transition from ground to sky, serving as a reminder of what is possible with enough effort.
WHO: Mayor David Holt, Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, City of Oklahoma City, MAPS 3, Scissortail Park and “Light as a Feather” artists Jason Klimoski and Lesley Chang
WHAT: Scissortail Park is hosting a dedication and official lighting ceremony for the newly installed “Light as a Feather” sculpture. The towering 6-ton, 37-foot-long, 31-foot-tall sculpture includes a center spine and 277 steel components, which seem to lightly touch the ground at its center.
WHEN: Dedication at 5:30 p.m. and lighting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21
WHERE: Upper Scissortail Park, near Oklahoma City Boulevard and Robinson Avenue
WHY (from art critic and reviewer Pat McGuigan) : The design looked beautiful when it was unveiled last year. And, like the last chance to visit Scissortail Park before the deep freeze arrives on Thursday, December 22.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this story, which originated as a press release from the city government’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs and Public Information Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.