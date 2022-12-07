breaking
Deck the Walls with .. 4x4 Art! Paseo Arts Association hosts event Thursday, December 8
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Deck the Walls 4x4 Art Show & Auction is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Paseo Arts Association (PAA) that encourages new art collectors to begin collecting local art.
Proceeds from art sales will support the PAA’s year-round work of enriching, educating and inspiring the public through the arts.
This year's auction features the work of more than 60 artists who have created a unique piece of art to donate to the PAA.
Bidding begins at $25 or works can be purchased at an affordable “Buy It Now” price. Beer provided by Lively Beerworks and live music by Sarafina Byrd.
Join the artists, friends and others who love good art. Bid on a variety of unique 4x4 artwork donated by local artists.
It all happens Thursday, December 8, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Paseo Arts and Creativity Center, 3024 Paseo Drive Oklahoma City 73103.
