OKLAHOMA CITY – deadCenter Film has announced submission and festival dates for the 23rd annual deadCenter Film Festival, as well as its new Executive Director and a signature Fall programming event.
Submissions for the 2023 Festival, which takes place June 8-11, are now open, which will be held in various venues in downtown Oklahoma City.
Cacky Poarch has been named Executive Director of deadCenter Film, notably returning to the organization she helped incorporate in 2004 and solidifying an interim placement from Spring 2022.
Poarch is the festival’s founding director who helped shape the annual event into a “Top 20 Coolest Film Festivals in the World,” by MovieMaker Magazine. Cacky is an award-winning filmmaker, an Artist INC Fellow, and was awarded the deadCenter Festival ICON Award in 2018.
"We are all thrilled to have Cacky back at the helm of deadCenter Film," said Lissa Blaschke, Board Chair of deadCenter Film. "Cacky’s commitment to our community as a whole and her knowledge of and experience with the film community in particular makes her the perfect candidate to lead our organization into the future."
Since the 2021 designation as an OSCAR® qualifying film festival in the Animated Short Film and Live Action Short Film categories, deadCenter opens the 2023 film submission process with refined guidelines and completion dates.
Filmmakers are encouraged to submit accordingly around the following deadlines:
September 1 – Submission were opened - *Okies can submit for free throughout September”
October 1 - Earlybird Deadline
January 2, 2023 - Regular Deadline
February 15 - Final Deadline
May 1 - Notification Date
June 8-11 - 23rd annual deadCenter Film Festival
On Thursday, October 6, deadCenter will host an outdoor screening and fundraiser at Winchester Drive-In Theatre, showing two local short films and a fun holiday feature film to celebrate the Halloween season.
Movies will begin at 7:30 p.m., showing Shaun of the Dead and the Okie short films It Mimics, directed by the Skull Crawlers which premiered in the 2022 festival, and Home Sweet Home, directed by Zachary Burns. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a costume competition at 7 p.m.
Tickets and more information will be available at deadcenterfilm.org. $100/car or $500 as a VIP sponsorship offering reserved parking and a server.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.