OKLAHOMA CITY – Check out the September issue of the Curbside Chronicle for some wild findings. Continuing its annual partnership with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, this month’s issue includes a free general admission ticket to the OKC Zoo.
This special “OKC Zoo” issue of the magazine is on sale now for a $2 suggested donation from Curbside vendors throughout the metro area.
Curbside Chronicle is Oklahoma's award-winning street paper created to provide both a voice and employment opportunities for people who are experiencing and at risk of homelessness.
“This partnership with Curbside Chronicle is a win win,” said Candice Rennels, OKC Zoo’s Director of Public Relations. “Each year, we look forward to sharing their special ‘zoo’ issue of the magazine and our ticket offer with the community.”
Readers can purchase a copy of Curbside to discover news about the Zoo’s animal family, events and programs plus, a full-size park map and a free general admission voucher good for one adult, child or senior admission.
In addition, the magazine’s original cover art is inspired by the OKC Zoo’s critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, Luna and Bob, born July 2 at the Zoo.
“The tiger twins are growing by leaps and bounds and continue to hit important milestones including learning how to navigate their outdoor habitat,” said Rennels. “Zoo guests will be able to see tiger mom, Lola, and her cubs outside in their habitat at Cat Forest soon.”
To redeem your Curbside Chronicle voucher for admission to the OKC Zoo present it at the Zoo’s ticket window upon arrival. Reservations are not required for entry. Vouchers valid through December 31.
Regarding the September issue, Curbside Editor Nathan Poppe posted on Facebook, “I highly recommend turning to our Paws Anything feature on Page 8 to learn just how important an animal can be to someone transitioning out of homelessness. Also, we have a beautifully-illustrated story about how you can help create a home for monarch butterflies, which have recently become an endangered species due to habitat loss and climate change.
“This issue also contains a free ticket to the OKC Zoo,” Poppe continued. “Turn to page 16 to see a zoo map along with the coupon. You have the rest of the year to use it. The pass doesn’t expire until Dec. 31. It’s our most popular issue of the year.
“I hear questions about its return year-round,” Poppe added. “So, I hope you and a friend or family member can enjoy its use. If you go, please say hello to the Sumatran tiger twins for me. Did you know their species is critically endangered with less than 400 individuals living in the wild?”
Now through Friday, September 2, the Oklahoma City Zoo will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with the last entry no later than 2 p.m. Regular park hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry at 4 p.m., resume Saturday, September 3.
Connect to wildlife in a special way by experiencing the all new BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise at the OKC Zoo. Sponsored by Devon, BRICKLIVE features 45+ life-sized animal statues made with almost two million toy bricks. BRICKLIVE is open daily during regular Zoo hours. Purchase advance tickets for general Zoo admission and BRICKLIVE at okczoo.org/tickets.
As a member of the Oklahoma City Zoo, enjoy free admission all year-long, plus many additional benefits and discounts. Memberships also support the Zoo’s animal family, education programming and conservation initiatives. Join or renew today at okczoo.org/membership.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free. Stay connected with the Zoo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linktree and TikTok and by visiting Zoo blog stories.
To learn more about Zoo happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
