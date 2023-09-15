Oklahoma City -- Construction is expected to begin in mid to late 2024 on a new clubhouse at Lake Hefner Golf Course, 4491 South Lake Hefner Drive.
The modern, 18,000-square-foot, two-story building will showcase panoramic views of the golf course and Lake Hefner. It will include a pro shop, grab-and-go food and beverage area, office space, locker/shower rooms, a restaurant/bar and meeting space and will connect to the existing parking lot and cart trails.
The material palette for the clubhouse will highlight the surrounding area.
Limestone walls will mirror the Lakeshore riprap and dam, while the oxide metal contains natural hues that will contrast against the Oklahoma City sky.
The existing clubhouse and cart storage will remain open until the new building is complete.
The architectural firm Allford Hall Monaghan Morris worked with the Oklahoma City Public Works Department, Parks & Recreation Department and the Golf Commission to design a clubhouse for all Lake Hefner users and City residents by appealing to more than just golfers.
“This clubhouse will be different from traditional golf clubhouses as it will cater to golfers and the public,” said Parks and Recreation Director Melinda McMillan-Miller.
“The modern facility will provide a new place for residents to dine, shop, and experience Lake Hefner’s beautiful water views.”
The $11.8 million clubhouse is funded through the Better Streets Safer City 2017 General Obligation Bond program.
