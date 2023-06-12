7Oklahoma City -- The Sunday, June 11 concert for the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble was, perhaps, the most unique such presentation yet.
Those who guide the musical selections and choice of performers for the Ensemble chose an adventurous and ultimately gratifying direction for this year's four-concert festival -- programs aimed at children, their parents and grandparents, with the emphasis on the children.
First came the classic (and a wee bit "dark") Tale of the frog-who-went-a-wooing. It was the inspiration for composer Paul Hindemith's "Variations on an English Nursery Rhyme for cello and piano."
Acclaimed Brightmusic pianist Amy I-Lin Cheng joyfully tickled the ivories of her grand instrument, assisted by Robert Bradshaw on the cello.
And, a special treat: Erin Yeaman told the story of the frog and the assorted creature-characters, including the object of his affections. Not to mention, alas, the snake in the lake (as opposed to the grass) who interrupted plans for wedded bliss by consuming the poor frog.
Originally a Sixteenth Century, pre-Elizabethan tale, the story was over time adapted into several incarnations -- a Tom and Jerry cartoon in 1953, a 2009 vocal rendition by beloved Burl Ives, a notable Bob Dylan recording and -- back in 1941, the composition that Brightmusic brought to the First Baptist Church on Sunday, June 11.
One little five-old in attendance constantly drew during the three-part set of compositions on the Sabbath Day, and she gave a prominent place in her sketches to that mean old snake.
The second story was a tale told on piano, without words: Robert Schumann's "Kinderszenen (Scenes from Childhood for solo piano).”
And what a solo it was. Pianist Hyejin Cho (now a music teacher at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater) captured the heart with a stunning 25 minutes of solo work at the keyboard -- without sheet music or laptop assistance.
She gave the audience every mood of childhood -- sweet and gentle notes at sleep-time, syncopated notes played crisply and precisely, the begging tones of a child (if a child could speak through a piano), the cheerfulness of a time of pure happiness, the feeling of a warming fire, a lad on his rocking Knight-Horse, fast and furious rolls over the keyboard to convey a fright, the lull back into sleep, and a poetic close.
Hyejin Cho is a find. She participated for two days in this year's Brightmusic Festival and her return is exhilerating to anticipate.
The emotional highlight was the collaboration of Cheng and Cho, sitting side-by-side, to perform the music for Francis Poulenc's 'L'historire de Babar' for piano. Erin Yeaman returned to share the first in the classic children's tale of the elephant who learned to talk after the death of his mother.
Program notes for Brightmusic summarized how the 'anti-classicist' Poulenc composed ... well, a classic. The story of Jean de Brunhoff is related through music, as David Johnson's program notes narrated, "in five interludes: a lullaby which Babar's mother sang to him, a waltz of the pastry," Babar's wedding march with the dear Celeste, "a polka danced at his wedding reception and a lunar reverie nocturne."
Yeaman's narration was exquisite, and the pianists' work was ... simply excellent in every respect.
A look ahead -- to Tuesday and Thursday evening
There is still more delight for children of all ages. Two more performances remain this weel at First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City, 1201 N. Robinson
Still to come from the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma Summer Festival
Concert No. 3, Once Upon a Time, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 13
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), Ma mere l’Oye for Piano Four Hands
Robert Schumann (1810-1856), Fantasy Pieces for Clarinet and Piano
Ennio Moriconi (1928-2020), Selections from Cinema Paradiso, Once Upon a Time in the West, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, arr. for Clarinet and Piano by Michelle Mangani
Jerod Tate (b. 1968), Snake Oil for Saxophone, Cello and Piano
Note: Tate is an Oklahoman, a member of the Chickasaw Nation who lives in Norman. He has worked with Brightmusic musicians in several recent performances.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/brightmusic-chamber-ensemble-turns-the-musical-kaleidoscope-summer-festival-from-mozart-to-chickasaw-composer-jerod/article_8be5e3f6-d536-11ec-8a10-afe351602883.html )
Concert No. 4, Youthful Brilliance, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15
Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1826), Trio in G major, WoO 37 for Flute, Bassoon and Piano
Joseph Miroslav Weber (1936-1999), Septet in E major, Aus Meinem Leben
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel serves on the Board of Directors (un-compensated) for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma.
