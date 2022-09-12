Film reviews are somewhat like exit polls in politics – but often even more to the Left than political punditry. If you keep that in mind, you can drawn insights from reviews written by the best reviewers.
After a lifetime as a political and cultural contrarian, I find most movie reviews helpful in deciding whether (or when) to see a film.
In the case of the new Disney + live-action (mostly) version of “Pinocchio,” a trio of reviewers for prestigious forums were quite negative about the new version of the classic animated original.
Associated Press review is mostly, not entirely, negative
Jake Coyle, writing for the world’s most widely used news service, gets right to the (negative) point:
“What you do with Pinocchio? Nice kid and all. A little wooden. But if we’re being honest here, he’s always been a bit of a dud.
“Do you cast a young actor to play the puppet once brought to life? Alongside some live performers (Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo) and some CGI characters, director Robert Zemeckis has used computer imagery to render Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) much in the style and vocal pitch of the 1940 cartoon. The effect is an awkward fusion of fake and real that strains to find any magic in between. This ‘Pinocchio,’ unfortunately, is no real boy, at all.
“Zemeckis’ film, in its ways just as representative of its cinematic era, keeps much of the 1940 film’s narrative shape but maintains little of its tension as a morality tale. Pleasure Island feels too much like where rafts of financially motivated remakes like ‘Pinocchio’ might properly reside.”
So far: Ouch.
Coyle continues, “This time, the story — penned by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz — feels like it’s lurching from one set piece or song-and-dance number to another ...”
And yet: “The best reason to see “Pinocchio” is, unsurprisingly, Hanks, who brings a soulful melancholy to Geppetto.”
The New York Times is not a fan
For America’s version of the Grey Lady (or, these days, I suppose it’s the grey person?), Amy Nicholson get rapidly to her point: “... boy oh real boy, is the script by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz a lifeless chunk of wood.”
To be clear: “The key problem is the film’s fear of the original author Carlo Collodi’s theme: that children are raw material inclined to sloth, foolishness and self-serving fibs. (Collodi’s puppet kills the cricket and is haunted by its ghost.) Walt Disney’s 1940 cartoon softened the tyke’s sins to rambunctious naïveté. Now, he’s been flattened out of having a personality at all. His lumpen goodness turns the hot-tempered fairy tale into a dull after-school special about peer pressure, which seems to suggest that Geppetto should have just carved himself a helicopter to parent the boy.”
While Nicholson seems not to be a critic of the social media age, I might be wrong. From one of her observations I was intrigued enough to begin making plans to see the film myself: “Pleasure Island now includes Contempt Corner where kids wave placards haranguing each other to shut up.”
To drive the point home about the risks of rewrite, she opines: “Gone is the illicit thrill of smoking; the new adolescent addiction is being mean to each other on social media! Also: Too much sugar apparently makes kids crazy and want to break stuff, in case you were unaware. The instinct to update an 80-year-old film in such a manner makes sense, but these fixes too often feel empty and add no insight.”
RogerEbert.com makes it ‘Three’s Company’
Christy Lemire, writing over the past decade for RogerEbert.com, knows how to craft an essay. She did not like this movie:
"Like the titular puppet at its center, 'Pinocchio' lingers in an existential purgatory. The latest live-action remake of an animated Disney classic occupies an uncomfortable creative middle ground between remaining true to its beloved roots while also aiming to be fresh for modern audiences. Familiar lines share space with snarky one-liners. It’s not just a block of wood, but it’s not a real boy, either."
The writer likes some things in the production, but overall? No so much: "The result is a muddled mixture, offering some moments of exuberance and humor without ever being singular or exceptional."
Concerning the venerable Hanks as Gepetto, there's this: "It’s a goofy, playful performance. It’s fine." Praise, if not high praise.
Lemire is, like the others, not a fan of new version from the new Disney. For her, perhaps hope lies just around the bend:
“If this ‘Pinocchio’ doesn’t work for you, Guillermo del Toro puts his own twisted spin on the classic tale with a stop-motion animation version due out in December. We wouldn’t lie about that sort of thing. “
Here are some of the bare facts: Zemeckis directed and co-authored the story with Weitz. The pair are co-producers with Andrea Miano and Derek Hogue.
Besides Hanks, Eviro and Ainsworth, the cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Giuseppe Battiston and Lewin Lloyd.
The movie garnered a PG rating from the Motion Picture Association of America for "peril/scary moments, rude material and some language."
Your humble servant's overview of the reviews yields the conclusion that PG-13 might be more apt, but I am a non-woke old guy.
The Disney+ version runs 111 minutes.
‘Pinocchio’ is getting panned by critics, for the most part.
I report. You decide.
