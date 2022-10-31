The Paseo Arts District is preparing for November’s First Friday Gallery Walk.
Each First Friday, patrons come to indulge in an evening of special themed exhibits, guest artists, and live entertainment, all within walking distance.
Ten restaurants and other merchants round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.
Opening on Fridya, November 4, the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (3024 Paseo, Oklahoma 73103) presents two exhibitions in November: “Solo” (Gallery I) and “The Small Art Show” (Gallery II).
The opening reception is from 6-9 p.m. and both exhibits will run until November 26.
“Solo”, a collection of 50-100 photographs by Maria Chaverri is the Gallery I 'star'. These photos come from Chaverri’s solo travels and display over 20 locations, including areas of Oklahoma. Each photograph has a unique composition to portray self-worth through exploration.
To enhance the experience, certain pieces will have a QR code that links to a YouTube video series entitled, “Tertulia” which will give more details behind the images.
According to Chaverri, “Without staging or excessive editing, I use my own two feet and open heart to transport the viewer directly to the location.”
Gallery II will showcase “The Small Art Show” will be the showcase for Gallery II. This juried exhibition hosted by the Paseo Arts Association is a collection of small, original work, perfect for the beginning collector.
Each work is no larger than 15 inches and are made of various mediums of art. This year’s exhibition is juried by Behnaz Sohrabian, an Iranian born artist with who began her professional art career at just the age of 10.
Sohrabian, who has emerged as one of the “rock stars” of the city arts scene, will also host a drawing demo in the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center on Saturday, November 12.
Along with new exhibitions, November’s First Friday will feature Pets on Paseo from 5-8 p.m. in the grass lot at the corner of 29th and Dewey.
There will be animal rescue services, food and drinks. For more information, please call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the creative spirits, worl-class artists and fine dining establishments in the historic Paseo Arts District.
