The Civic Center Music Hall a historic venue in downtown Oklahoma City has just completed an two- and half-year renovation that included a new addition to the north side of the building.
The project was made possible in a vote for the better streets, safer city bond package that funded $14.1million to preserve the usability of the historic building.
The Civic Center Music Hall has been a staple in downtown Oklahoma City for years and now it is better than ever.
Elizabeth Gray Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation said, "it's been a very long process so today culminates about a little over two and half years of renovation. We started the design and Architectural engineering process in March of 2020."
The updates include the lobby, concessions and the Little Theatre, all aimed at improving the visitors' experience.
Gray went on to say, " we have this beautiful main bar that is sort of behind me and just points of service for everybody so that no longer you have to wait in line for very long."
The hall hosts the Sound of Music on June 27th-July 2nd. For event information and tickets visit www.okcciviccenter.com.
