OKLAHOMA CITY - Cirque du Soleil will be returning to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Thursday through Sunday, February 9 – 12, 2023 with the poetic, family-friendly production, Corteo.
According to the press release, “the story delves into the mind of a clown who envisions his own funeral. Rather than being sorrowful, it’s a joyous affair highlighting the strength, fragility, wisdom and kindness of the clown, illustrating the portion of humanity within each of us.”
Audiences will be charmed by the engaging carnival atmosphere and stage set-up. A first for Cirque du Soleil, the stage is centered in the arena, dividing the audience into halves as they face each other.
Well-known features of Cirque du Soleil performances include aerial acrobatics, the Cyr wheel, juggling and more.
Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
“We are thrilled to return to Oklahoma City after almost 5 years and we are looking forward to present Corteo to its audience for the very first time” said Mike Newquist, President of Touring Shows Division at Cirque du Soleil. “Guests of all ages will enjoy the unique story of Mauro the Dreamer Clown against a beautiful backdrop featuring our incredible acrobats.”
Beloved by many, Corteo has been performed in 20 countries for over 10 million spectators, plunging audiences into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity.
Air Canada is Cirque du Soleil’s official partner for this event.
Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents.
Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries.
Guests will be entertained by aerial acrobatics, juggling and more.
General tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s show in Oklahoma City are now available online.
For questions, contact sarah@candorpr.com or 405-812-7766. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.
