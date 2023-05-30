Arcadia, Oklahoma – Singer-songwriter Chuck Dunlap, a seminal figure in the creation of what became known as Red Dirt Music, will present an Elm Tree Concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Arcadia Round Barn.
Dunlap was among the pioneers of the distinctly Oklahoma sound during his time as a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater in the 1970s. He describes his music today as “a smooth blend of blues, folk and alt-country deeply rooted in the Red Dirt genre.”
He has been the opening act for such artists as Emmy Lou Harris, Leon Redbone, Jerry Jeff Walker and Willis Allan Ramsey.
The Sunday concerts are beneath the shade of the giant elm tree on the north side of the Round Barn. Admission is free but donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn, which is owned and operated by the nonprofit Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society.
Guests can bring lawn chairs or sit at the picnic tables. Cold bottled water is available inside the museum.
The Round Barn is six miles east of Interstate 35 on Historical Route 66 and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.
