The opening of Oklahoma City University’s "Holiday Spectacular" was stellar, from start to finish. The Star Dance Company's presentation from Director Tiffany van der Merwe was glorious. The instructors working under Interim Dean Melanie Shelley are literally "kickin' it" of late.
At the kick-off, an Irving Berlin classic was weaved through a "Happy Holidays Medley"as the youthful and vigorous enthusiasm of the performers (as choreographed by Tye Love and van der Mewe) pulled the audience into a fine episode.
That number segued into a modern street-wise "Holidays" choreographed by Tiffany Warford -- followed by a nice set of steps guided by Alana Martin for "We Wish You the Merriest" (the Les Brown song). And the staging of Shadoe Brandt's choreography in "It's Lit" really was, as term is now used. The Paige Blue song was infectious, in a positive sense of the word.
Act I was rounded out with nice numbers choreographed by Jeremy Duvall, Martin, Cassandra Van Houten, Michael McCarthy and van der Merwe.
Let It Snow excellence, some Winter Magic, and a Breath of Heaven – Can a Woman Fly?
Act II began with one of this reviewer's favorites, "Let it Snow', where the athletic ladies in high heels got rousing response from a cheering crowd. Obviously the choreography of Vincent Sandoval led to a wonderful result. It is worth noting that the Rockettes-style high kick-line routine is always a hit.
Van Houten's guidance yieleded a great "sleight Ride" and McCarthy was the inspiration behind the next dancing group's interpretation of "Why Can't It be Christmas Everyday."
Shadoe Brandt trained the dancers in the steps taken for an upbeat modern take on the traditional "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen."
Thereafter, the mood shifted into a breath-taking yet subdued sequence that affirmed the "Reason for the Season." Jessica Fay choreographed the sweetness of "Winter Magic" (a John Williams staple for years) with one, three and six dancers moving on and off the stage.
The troupe's superb presentation for Thursday’s Opening Night included Kelli Stevens’ gorgeous steps for a band of dancing sisters interpreting 'There is a Star that Shines Tonight.”
The closer of that number was especially poignant for this reviewer.
Then, to the haunting lyrics from singer Sheryl Crow’s "Breath of Heaven" a student dancer graced the stage as Mary. Her interpretation, as choreographed by Kelli Stevens of the OCU faculty, conveyed a story of mothers in every generation. She danced with joy, even in the midst of doubt and pain.
Ms. Fay again guided members of the company, for the tender rendering of "Away in a Manger."
Mr. Love was inspired -- in some eternal sense of the word -- as he prepared his students for "Angels We have Heard on High." With deft staging, the performers evoked a night with fog – or, perhaps, angelic creatures dancing across the clouds above.
When you see it, you'll believe a woman can fly.
In a rousing appeal for a kinder and gentler world, where we 'Don't Save It All for Christmas Day," the work of Jeremy Duvall shone bright, with the students’ obvious buy-in to the theme.
'Joy to the World' (in the Lowell Mason arrangement) was soulfully interpreted for the director's closer. Then staffer Lillian Ball's slideshow featured all the dancers and staff of the Ann Lacy School.
Did I mention this was world-class? You gotta see it to believe it.
For tickets to performances that continue December 9-11, go to okcu.edu/tickets, or telephone 405-208-5227.
Note: Author Pat McGuigan covers arts and entertainment for The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
