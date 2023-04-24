crystal bridge

The Myriad Gardens will hold its Children’s Gardening Fair Saturday and Sunday June 3-4 from 10 am to 5 p.m. in its Children’s Garden.

General Admission: $8, non-members; FREE, members and 2 and under

Premium Admission: $14, non-members; $6, members

FREE unlimited rides on Mo’s Carousel with admission

Join them in learning the ins, the outs, and the all abouts of gardening and how to become gardeners ourselves.

This two-day fair will invite children of all ages to explore different aspects of gardening through interactive stations designed for immersive learning and play, as well as activities and take-home crafts specifically designed to get their hands dirty and their brains whirring.

Enjoy food vendors, face painting, the Thunder Fountain, and free rides on Mo’s Carousel (with admission).

GENERAL ADMISSION:

Education stations (explore and learn)

  • Compost Bin
  • How does your garden grow?
  • Hydroponics
  • Vermiculture
  • Soil Science
  • Good Bug, Bad Bug

Activity stations (take home and hands-on)

  • Seed starting
  • Seed bombs
  • Garden tags
  • Pollination game
  • Seed math

PREMIUM ADMISSION:

All of the general admission perks, plus:

  • Solar prints
  • DIY mini bouquet
  • Veggie snacks
  • Children’s Gardening Fair tote bag

PROGRAMMING:

Story time with Metropolitan Library, 1 pm

VENDORS:

Non-admission area, extra charge per vendor

Matt’squerade Face Painting (Saturday)

Kaleidoscope Arts Face Painting (Sunday)

LOL Cartoons, Face painting, (Sunday)

Myriad Gardens Shop

Social Greenery potting bar

Wine and Palette pop-in painting

Kona Ice Moore

Split Top Dogs

Wondervan Pops

Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report

