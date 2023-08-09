Stillwater has been voted Oklahoma’s best "hidden live music scene" by CheapoTIcketing.com which conducted a poll of America's hidden gems of live music that found the country's best 120 best under-the-radar live music scenes.
The U.S. has many celebrated iconic music cities such as Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin, which is known as the live music capital of the world.
Over 3,000 music lovers were surveyed to create the ranking of the best destinations across the nation.
The survey by "Cheapo Tickering" includes two notable popular Oklahoman cities
For a good old time here in Oklahoman, the victors were:
#25 Stillwater, the tenth largest city in Oklahoma, is known for its college town atmosphere (Oklahoma State University) and its proximity to beautiful lakes. But it also has a great live music scene that hosts local and touring artists, including the Cedar Stage, and the Tumbleweed Dancehall & Concert Venue.
#98 Norman is known for Oklahoma University and its proximity to Lake Thunderbird State Park. There are several great venues hosting local and touring artists, including The Sooner Theatre and O'Connell's Irish Pub.
What the survey team deemed "less-known, hidden gems across the country that pulse with riveting live music experiences" are waiting "discovery" by the adventurous.
One is the town of Florence, Alabama.
Described as "Nestled in the Shoals region," it is beloved as "a hub for blues music that resonates through venues like The Listening Room and The Flora-Bama Lounge."
The town's music scene "may be lesser-known, but it is a beacon for those in the know."
Or, perhaps more your speed: The Folk Music Capital of the World -- Mountain View, Arkansas. The town has spots "hosting folk music, bluegrass, and other genres."
Enough of the introductory material. Here are the Top Ten, according to Cheapo Ticking:
#1 Modesto California a northern California city that is brimming with a unique music scene that is diverse and engaging. From open-air performances at the Mancini Bowl in Graceada Park to intimate shows at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
#2 Fernandina Beach (Florida) The Sunshine State is extremely popular among live music aficionados with 3 spots in the top ten. The beach town is known for its laid-back atmosphere, but also a great live music scene. Downtown buzzes with an eclectic mix of live music at various bars, restaurants, and venues such as the Green Turtle Tavern and the Palace Saloon.
#3 St. Pete Beach (Florida) is known for its gorgeous white sand beaches that offer a blend of musical genres in the beachfront bars and restaurants like Jimmy B’s Beach Bar and the Toasted Monkey, which often hosts local bands and solo artists, providing a great ambiance for enjoying great music against a backdrop of stunning sunsets.
#4 Franklin (Tennessee) in the state famous for iconic music cities such as Nashville and Memphis may be unaware of Franklin where the city's main street is peppered with a variety of music venues with a rich blend of musical genres from country to folk and Indie, we find the Franklin Theatre the cornerstone of this live music scene.
#5 Branson (Missouri) often hailed as the ‘Live Entertainment Capital of the World” nestled into the heart of the Ozark Mountains still a hidden gem for live music and features a diverse music scene that appeals to all ages. The city boasts over 45 theatres with everything from country to gospel, bluegrass to Broadway this music destination plays host to some of the biggest names in music.
#6 At. Augustine (Florida) is rich in history and culture. The live music scene reflects its diverse heritage, with a blend of genres from folk and bluegrass to rock, jazz , and Latin rhythms.
#7 Athens (Georgia) is a place that has birthed well-known acts such as R.E.M., the B-52s, and Widespread Panic. This small town exudes a big city feel with a vibrant and eclectic music scene.
#8 Carrboro (North Carolina) is the home to the famous Cat’s Cradle, one of the premiere live music venues in the south. There is a diverse lineup of local bands in multiple venues painting the town with rock, folk, blues, and more.
#9 Bakersfield (California) is the home of the Bakersfield Sound and Buck Owens Crystal Palace which is a must-visit premiere venue for live country music. The Fox Theatre hosts a range of performances from rock bands to symphony orchestras.
#10 Marfa (Texas) is a small town with a live music scene that is anything but small. The town's Ballroom Marfa is a dynamic, contemporary art space.
To Go deeper: Visit the original Cheapo story, complete with an entertaining and LONG list of 120 locations, here:
Note: The 'Cheapo Ticketing' survey was transmitted to The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) by White Hot Content, info@whitehotpr.com , 3415 NE 25th Avenue, Portland, Oregon, 97212. Pat McGuigan contributed to this report.
