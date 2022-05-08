Rochus Rueckel as Jesus and cast members perform during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. After a two-year delay due to the coronavirus, Germany's famous Oberammergau Passion Play is opening soon. The play dates back to 1634, when Catholic residents of a small Bavarian village vowed to perform a play of the last days of Jesus Christ every 10 years, if only God would spare them of any further Black Death victims. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)