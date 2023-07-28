Edmond, Oklahoma -- According to the Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance, “Celtic Throne celebrates the mysterious origins of Irish dance.”
‘Celtic Throne’ follows the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England and the United States.
On August 20, Armstrong Auditorium will present the newest encore interpretation of “Celtic Dance.”
As it has for some years, the story contains original music from Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne (Heartbeat of Home). The story is Infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes and spectacular lighting and projection.
The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010. The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more.
Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap – a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy.
Armstrong Auditorium’s exquisite beauty and warm atmosphere continue to make it an extraordinary venue worthy of its numerous accolades.
One particular aspect for those who work and rehearse at the facility is that the institution where student performers (and their alumni predecessors) learn the craft of dance is a “All-Steinway” School.
As reported a few years ago in The City Sentinel, “Steinway & Sons say, ALL-STEINWAY SCHOOLS demonstrate a commitment to excellence and an unparalleled educational experience by providing their students with the rich, unrivaled sound, incomparable tone, and pristine touch of STEINWAY & SONS pianos. These pianos inspire students to realize their artistic talents, and best prepare them to compete at the highest level in the professional world.’
“Armstrong College began its journey after purchasing a Steinway Model-D from Steinway’s factory in Hamburg, Germany, in 2009, during construction of Armstrong Auditorium. In the time since, every campus practice room has transitioned to a Steinway-designed piano, replacing lower quality instruments.
The college then made a more concentrated commitment to its music program in 2016 when the Dwight Armstrong Performing Arts Conservatory finished construction, purchasing two grand pianos and an upright for the building’s classrooms that also brought the stock of pianos to a number high enough to qualify for the prestigious designation of an All-Steinway school.
Herbert W. Armstrong College, which hosts the Armstrong Auditorium, “is a private co-educational institution offering courses in theology, liberal arts, and applied arts and sciences. The college is sponsored by the Philadelphia Church of God and enjoys two campuses in Edmond, Okla. and Warwickshire, England.”
The student hosts for each performance are charming and helpful, evoking the best of traditional concert experiences at the world's finest living art forums.
For ‘Celtic Throne’, Armstrong Auditorium has am Early Bird Offer -- $5 OFF all seats through Wednesday, August 2.
Good seats remain, but they will SELL as the August 20 performance nears. Check it out: https://armstrongauditorium.vbotickets.com/event/Celtic_Throne__The_Royal_Journey_of_Irish_Dance_2023/90060
Use discount code LOVESTEP at checkout to save $5 OFF up to six tickets.
The discount ticket offers ends Wednesday, August 2, at 11:59 p.m. CDT
Questions about Celtic Throne? Call 405-285-1010, Open Monday through Friday, 8 am-5 p.m. CDT.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel compiled this story from past stories. It includes narrative from the highly-capable communications staff, past and present, for the Auditorium, and sentences of his own to connect and advance the story. ‘Celtic Throne’ is highly recommended.
