Oklahoma City’s most iconic restaurant, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, has been selected for induction into the National Steak House Hall of Fame. said Spokesman Lisa Liebl.
Cattlemen’s is the only steakhouse in Oklahoma to hold this distinction.
“Cattlemen’s is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Oklahoma City,” said Cattlemen’s owner, Dick Stubbs.
“So, to be recognized nationally in this industry is humbling. We love serving customers from all over the world and are incredibly proud to be a gathering place for all kinds of folks who love great service and just a great steak dinner.”
Cattlemen’s joins a prestigious inaugural class of just seven inductees. Originally named Cattlemen's Cafe, the restaurant has operated continuously since 1910 in the heart of Oklahoma’s bustling Stockyards City. It has served as an oasis for ranchers and cattlemen for over a century.
In the last few decades, Cattlemen’s has become one of America’s premier destinations for steak connoisseurs. The Steak House Hall of Fame was founded by Bob Sambol, owner of the original Bob's Steak & Chop House in Dallas, TX.
“We chose Cattlemen’s because of its rich history and, of course, the superb quality and preparation of their steaks,” said Sambol. “We are extremely selective when determining which steakhouses deserve Hall of Fame status. You could circle the globe looking for the perfect steak and have a tough time finding one better than Cattlemen’s.
"They put their heart, soul, and reputation into every meal they serve.” Cattlemen’s official induction into the Steak House Hall of Fame will be held later this year in Las Vegas.
To taste why they deserve this distinction, head to 1309 S. Agnew in OKC’s historic Stockyards City.
About Cattlemen's:
Cattlemen's has a storied history beyond merely being the oldest restaurant in Oklahoma City.
It opened its doors to hungry cowboys, ranchers, cattle haulers and the like in 1910. The Stockyards City area was a beehive of activity back then.
Cattlemen's was one of the few places that stayed open after sundown. Because of this, it also attracted a very colorful clientele. During Prohibition, it was known for its home-brewed 'liquid delights.'
In 1945, Cattlemen's was owned by Hank Frey, a gambler of sorts. In a smoke-filled room at the old Biltmore Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City, Frey was running out of luck and money in a dice game attended by a local rancher, Mr. Gene Wade.
Frey put up Cattlemen's as the pot if Wade could roll a 'hard six,' otherwise known as two 3s. Wade put up his life savings, which was a sizable amount of money. With one roll of the dice, Gene Wade was in the restaurant business. The '33' brand on the wall of Cattlemen's Hereford Room became a well-known symbol of Wade's good fortune.
Since 1945, Cattlemen's Steakhouse has become a gathering place for all kinds of folks - from movie stars to rodeo greats, politicians to potentates! Check the walls of the dining rooms and view the drawings of all the well-knowns who have sampled Cattlemen's fare.
Gene Autry, John Wayne, Ronald Reagan (before he was President), and more recently, Reba McEntire. In the early '90s, George Bush (the elder, while he was President) stopped in for a good meal and a stiff drink.
