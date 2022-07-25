OKLAHOMA CITY — Canterbury Voices has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support its 2023 spring concert. Canterbury Voices’ project is among 1,125 across America totaling more than $26.6 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding.
Canterbury Voices is one of two nonprofit organizations in the State of Oklahoma to receive a direct award from the Endowment this cycle under the Grants for Arts Projects category.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, including Canterbury Voices, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies,” Jackson added. “The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience.”
Pam Mowry, Canterbury Voices’ Executive Director, expressed gratitude to the Endowment for this funding. “It is extremely affirming and gratifying to be recognized on a national level for the work we are doing,” Mowry stated. “Canterbury’s production quality and artistic programming just keeps getting better, and we are honored to be among an elite group of performing arts organizations to receive this grant.”
NEA’s direct support will allow Canterbury to produce an encore performance of Dave Brubeck’s ‘To Hope! A Celebration’, combining elements of the Roman Catholic mass, classical music, and jazz. The performance will feature The Brubeck Brothers Quartet and some of their original music, and a collaboration with another local choir. In addition, Canterbury and the Brubeck Brothers Quartet will present an educational component for the greater community.
“American jazz legend Dave Brubeck’s legacy lives on through this special collaboration,” said Artistic Director Dr. Randi Von Ellefson. “Canterbury last performed ‘To Hope!’ in 2007, to the delight of Oklahoma City patrons. We are excited to reprise this piece, with additional jazz flourishes.”
Now in its fifth decade, Canterbury Voices – featuring 135 auditioned singers – is Oklahoma’s premier chorus, performing at least three concerts per season at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, and often accompanied by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic. Canterbury consistently seeks to offer artistic and educational experiences of the highest caliber to the broadest and most diverse audiences possible in the Central Oklahoma region. Canterbury Voices is an Allied Arts of Oklahoma member agency.
For more information, visit CanterburyOKC.com. To learn more about other projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit Arts.gov/News.
