OKLAHOMA CITY — Canterbury Voices has been selected as the winner of The American Prize in Choral Performance, 2022, Community Division. Canterbury was named one of six national finalists in April.
The American Prize National Nonprofit Competition in the Performing Arts is the nation's most comprehensive series of contests in the classical arts. The award is bestowed at professional, college/university, community, and high school level in a number of areas including composition, piano, voice, chamber music, conducting, and ensemble performance.
Oklahoma's oldest and largest auditioned community chorus, Canterbury Voices, led by Artistic Director Dr. Randi Von Ellefson, began the submission and application process in July 2021 by providing selections from recent performances representing the artistic excellence of the chorus.
Works submitted included excerpts from Carl Orff's Carmina Burana (2019), Duke Ellington's Sacred Concert (2019), Johannes Brahms' Ein deutsches Requiem (2020), and a Canterbury Chamber Voices performance (2020) at the Oklahoma History Center.
“This national recognition is a sweet reward and a validation of the longstanding artistic quality of our work,” said Executive Director, Pam Mowry. “We are proud to represent Oklahoma in the national spotlight! Oklahoma City has a thriving arts community with strong collaborations and partnerships.”
Canterbury is also a national finalist in the Virtual Performance category for Of Perpetual Solace, a 45-minute new work commissioned by Canterbury to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Murrah Building Bombing. The piece was written by Dr. Edward Knight, Composer-In-Residence and Director of Music Composition at Oklahoma City University, and performed in May, 2021.
Dr. Knight is also nominated for Of Perpetual Solace, and is a finalist in the Composition Category.
Celebrating nineteen seasons, Dr. Ellefson will retire at the end of May 2023 as the longest serving artistic director in Canterbury's fifty-four years. A national search for a new artistic director begins soon.
Canterbury Voices shares a special partnership with Oklahoma City University’s Bass School of Music through the creation of a joint artistic position and music internships, “fulfilling a combined vision for forming an artistic center in Oklahoma for choral excellence,” the press release stated.
Season 2022-23 opened on October 9 with Felix Mendelssohn's Elijah, a collaborative event with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and semi-staged by Michael Baron, Producing Artistic Director of Lyric Theatre. Tickets are on sale at CanterburyOKC.com.
Now in its fifth decade, Canterbury Voices has grown into the premier symphony chorus of Oklahoma. The 150-member Adult Chorus is the largest of its kind in the state.
Canterbury Voices collaborates with performing arts organizations such as the OKC Philharmonic, OKC Ballet, and OKC Jazz Orchestra.
According to the press release, Canterbury strives to cultivate the greater body of choral music literature by commissioning works by composers including Stephen Paulus, Dominick Argento, Edward Knight, and Jerod Tate.
For more information, visit CanterburyOKC.com.
