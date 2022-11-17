OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City holiday tradition, Canterbury Christmas returns led by Canterbury Voices on Sunday, December 4. The concert will take place at 7 p.m., at the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City. The lobby will be decked and filled with carols and joyful, holiday standards presented by the Canterbury Youth Voices — along with a visit from Santa.
Featuring John Rutter’s jubilant Gloria, and an expanded orchestrated arrangement of Z. Randall Stroope’s Hodie, this audience favorite will also feature a sing-a-long where everyone can join in the music. Joining the performance are Canterbury soloists Rod Porter with a jazz combo, Aubrey Chapin, the Canterbury Chamber Voices, and brass and percussionists from the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.
“I have been so fortunate to lead this amazing organization of choral artists,” said Artistic Director Dr. Randi Von Ellefson said. “I am proud of the music we have created and the legacy of great choral music we have left to Oklahoma City. This will be a wonderful evening you won’t want to miss.”
Ellefson has announced his retirement at the end of this season which concludes in May, 2023.
“The holidays and music go hand in hand,” said Canterbury Voices Executive Director Pam Mowry. “Everyone enjoys this festive evening with an eclectic mix of music, and we invite the audience to sing with us several times during the concert. It will be a wonderful chance to feel the true spirit of the season.”
Tickets are now on sale and group discounts are available. Call the Box Office at (405) 232- SING or visit CanterburyOKC.com for ticket information.
The Canterbury Youth Voices Holiday Concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Edmond North High School. Tickets are on sale now.
Now in its fifth decade, Canterbury Voices, winner of the 2022 American Prize in Choral Performance, Community Division, has grown into the premier symphony chorus of Oklahoma. Featuring a 150-member Adult Chorus, all singers are auditioned, many with extensive musical and stage experience, and come from all over Oklahoma.
Canterbury Voices frequently collaborates with arts organizations like the OKC Philharmonic, Oklahoma City Ballet, and Oklahoma City Jazz Orchestra.
For more information, visit CanterburyOKC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.