OKLAHOMA CITY– Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, central Oklahoma’s grief center, is hosting Resilience: An Art Show & Auction, Saturday, June 25 through Thursday, June 30. The exhibit will feature over 40 pieces of local art interpreting resilience, life after loss, and hope after grief.
All the proceeds from Resilience will benefit children and families who have experienced grief due to death, divorce or other significant loss.
The second annual Art Show will kick off with an opening reception on Saturday, June 25, at 5 p.m. at the Calm Waters Center, 501 N. Walker, Suite 140, in Oklahoma City. During the event, attendees will meet the local artists, bid on the art pieces and enjoy wine and hors d ‘oeuvres. The event is free to attend.
Participating artists will include Amanda Cole, Kerry Billington, Tim Kenney, Romy Owens, Jason Wilson, Denise Duong, Katherine Sanders, Roger Disney, Jamie Nickels, Stacy Haggard, Amber Nemecek, Kimberly S. Yates and M. Robinson.
“Art has such a beautiful way of communicating healing and hope, especially after loss,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters Executive Director. “We are grateful for the support of so many local artists as we host this unique event in Oklahoma City.”
Stacy Haggard, an artist from Edmond, is one of more than 30 local artists donating pieces of art for Resilience and is honored to support the work of Calm Waters. Two of her adopted children attended Calm Waters support groups after the loss of their parents – Stacy’s sister and brother-in-law.
“In the midst of the hardest times as a family, counseling and having peers around that had been in similar situations meant the world,” Haggard said. “Knowing someone else has been there and experienced similar trauma is like a warm fuzzy blanket for our kids.”
Art pricing will range between $50 and $2,000, with “buy it now” pricing available in person at the Art Show Reception on Saturday, June 25 or via silent auction online through Thursday, June 30.
To learn more about sponsorship or for more details on attending the Art Show Opening, visit Resilience Art Show (calmwaters.org).
Calm Waters Center for Children and Families provides free grief support services for children and families on their grief journey caused by death, divorce or other significant loss. Since beginning in 1992, Calm Waters has served more than 50,000 individuals across the Greater Oklahoma City Metro Area through Center and School Based Support Groups.
For more information about Calm Waters and their services, visit calmwaters.org or call 405-841-4800.
