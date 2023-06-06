Attention all print-makers -- You now have more time to submit work to Print on Paseo, the Paseo Arts Association’s annual juried printmaking exhibition.
It is open to all types of printmaking ranging from traditional to contemporary, as well as mixed media work featuring printmaking.
Through this exhibition, the PAA strives to represent and spotlight the depth and diversity of Oklahoma print-makers, as well as educate the public about the many different processes of printmaking.
Print on Paseo displays a wide range of prints by emerging and established printmakers that represent the many printmaking techniques practiced by Oklahoma artists.
Apply for Print on Paseo here: https://thepaseo.wufoo.com/forms/mdmy3i11u8aeza/
Juror for this year's Print on Paseo at the Paseo Arts Association (PAA) is Michael Loren Diaz, and assistant professor of drawing & printmaking at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Diaz, born in Tampa, FL, received an MFA in Drawing & Painting from Arizona State University in 2019 and a BFA in Drawing & Printmaking from the University of Central Florida in 2016.
Diaz’s practice is rooted in drawing and spans all two-dimensional media. His artwork is exhibited nationally, notably being included several times in the annual Drawn exhibition at Manifest Gallery.
He has received numerous awards and grants, such as the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant, the American Austrian Foundation Seebacher Prize, and an Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition Creative Project Grant.
Diaz currently resides in Oklahoma City.
The exhibit will be featured July 7 - 29 at the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center, 3024 Paseo, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
