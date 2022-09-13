Austin, Texas (via NewsWire.com) -- Businesses must ensure infrastructure and downtime

monitoring is secure as millions of people prepare to load their carts on Cyber Monday

AUSTIN, Texas, September 8, 2022 (Newswire.com) - Customers will flood the online

marketplaces of retailers and e-commerce businesses in the upcoming holiday season: In

2021, shoppers spent nearly $34 billion during Cyber Week alone.

To manage that surge and maximize sales and revenue, Uptime.com, described in a press

release as &quot;the market leader in website monitoring,&quot; says businesses must employ an array

of best practices for online retail.

While inflation and ongoing COVID-19 concerns may affect sales, observers at Forbes,

PracticalEcommerce and other market observers see online sales continuing to grow — as

much as 18 percent in 2022. And while the post-Thanksgiving period may see an overall

decline, that is in part because retailers begin holiday promotions as early as this month.

Uptime.com&#39;s e-commerce website monitoring software helps businesses implement the best

practices needed to ensure maximum performance, the company said in a September 2022

press release.

From the Uptime.com platform, users can configure HTTP(s) checks to confirm whether or

not sites are serving code 200 OK, monitor API endpoints, and implement custom checks to

evaluate critical website jobs and processes. Users can also utilize a free website page speed

test on asset-heavy ads for optimization opportunities.

The platform also offers additional marketplace optimization capabilities, as users can

leverage transaction checks for synthetic monitoring of key pathways, such as login pages

and shopping carts. They also can take advantage of anonymized, real-user monitoring data

to break down website performance by location, device, browser, and URL.

Updates to changes in site performance are critical notifications for business owners and site

managers. With Uptime.com, users can set up and customize multi-channel alerting across

email, SMS, phone, and DevOps tools such as Slack, PagerDuty, and Microsoft Teams,

among others.

Further customization is available through the platform&#39;s branded status page creation tools.

These customer-facing pages can be used by site visitors to reference in the event of

downtime and can be designed to remain consistent with company branding.

&quot;While the amount of money fell last year, the holiday shopping season is always the most

important time for merchants, especially e-commerce businesses,&quot; said Uptime.com CEO

Mike Welsh.

&quot;Continued reliance on online shopping makes it even more important to ensure businesses

monitor and have safeguards in place for downtime monitoring. Losing visitors during the

holiday shopping season means a loss in revenue.&quot;

For more information as to how Uptime.com&#39;s platform can be used to monitor e-commerce

About Uptime.com: Uptime publicists tout the company as providing “peace of mind to

thousands of customers, like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft, and BNP

Paribas, who trust the company to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their

websites.”

