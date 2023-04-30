Editor's Note: The evening of May 2, the Brightmusic Chamber Music Ensemble will perform at First Baptist Church, 1901 N. Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and a contribution of $20 is requested. There is room for “social distancing” for those who desire it. The program for "Symphony of Winds" consists of brilliant works from classical composers Beethoven and Mozart, and an appealing work from Nineteenth Century composer Charles Gounod.
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1826), Octet for Winds in E-flat major, Op. 103
Beethoven was born in Bonn, Germany, into a respected but dysfunctional musical family. His grandfather was a dignified and esteemed kapellmeister, but his court musician father suffered from alcoholism and drank up much of the family’s meager income.
Determined to make his talented eldest son a child prodigy, hoping to repeat the fame and fortune of the child Mozart, he forced — often through physical abuse — the very young boy to study the clavier and the violin.
In time the young Beethoven became a highly-regarded musician, showing promise as a composer, and at age 16 was sent by the Archduke Maximillian Francis, in whose court orchestra he played viola, to Vienna with the intention of studying with Mozart. He was quickly summoned back to Bonn, however, to care for his dying mother, his two younger brothers and infant sister. After his mother’s death, closely followed by that of his baby sister, the teenager became head of the household, being awarded half his father’s salary to care for the family. He continued his studies and in 1792 composed the E-flat major octet shortly before he left for Vienna to study with Haydn. He would never return to Bonn.
The Octet for Winds in E-flat major is a light-hearted four-movement work for two oboes, two clarinets, two bassoons and two horns — the standard wind octet. The piece was revised and expanded in 1795 and published the following year as his first String Quintet, Op. 4.
The original octet was assigned its high opus number when it was published 1834. Written as “tafelmusik” (or dinner music) the Haydnesque piece shows the remarkable musical maturity of the 21-year-old composer. Passages for the horns, which would have been natural horns in the late 18th century, are especially demanding.
It is a “buoyant and frothy” work, a “tuneful and sunny summation of the charm and color of classical wind chamber music,” says Charles Peltz, director of Wind Ensembles at the New England Conservatory of Music.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) -- Selections from ‘The Magic Flute,’ arr. by Joseph Heidenreich for Wind Octet
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a prolific Classical-era composer. Although he died two months short of his 36th birthday, he completed over 600 works in virtually every genre of his day, including 22 operas.
He was a child prodigy without peer, performing in the royal courts of Europe when he was only six and writing over a dozen symphonies before he was 16. He wrote over half of his operas while still a teenager. He settled in Vienna and was one of the first composers in history to try to earn a living without the benefit of a Church or court appointment or wealthy patrons.
Mozart had no head for money or business, however, and died deeply in debt, but he is widely believed to be the greatest musical genius of all time.
Mozart had a deep interest in opera from an early age, composing his first at the age of 13. Most of his operas were comic, a form which had been very much in vogue from the early 18th century. The Magic Flute, which premiered in September 1791, only two months before his death, is still among his most-often performed operas.
It is an allegory, full of symbolism, although on the surface it appears to be a simple fairy tale, and the Viennese loved it. Arrangements of operatic works for small ensemble were popular as entertainment at social events in the late 1700s. Joseph Heidenreich, a contemporary of Mozart, arranged the highlights for wind octet (two oboes, two clarinets, two horns and two bassoons).
Charles Gounod (1818-1893) -- Petite Symphonie pour Vents
French composer Charles Gounod was born in Paris into a musical and artistic family. He attended the Conservatoire de Paris and won France’s most prestigious musical prize, the Prix de Rome for Composition. Much of Gounod’s works were sacred, but he is best known for two of his twelve operas: Faust and Romeo and Juliette.
Most of his religious music is rarely heard today except for his much-loved “Ave Maria,” based on the first prelude from Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. Although his popularity waned later in his life, he remained among the most influential French composers during the later half of the 19th century.
Written in 1885 for nine wind instruments (the standard wind octet plus a flute), Gounod’s elegant little symphony for winds is a four-movement work full of “cheerfully contemplative and gallant wit,” says commentator Diether Stepphun.
It was commissioned by a Parisian wind ensemble led by Gounod’s friend flutist Paul Taffanel. The miniature symphony was modeled after Mozart’s ever-popular wind serenades scored for eight players, but Gounod added a part for a single flute for Taffanel.
The Brightmusic ensemble performs at First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson in midtown Oklahoma City. Free parking is available north and southwest of the building. The venue offers plenty of space to spread out in comfort and greater safety.
Disclosure: Pat McGuigan adapted this story for City Sentinel. He and Grossman serve as members of the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma.
