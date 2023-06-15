Oklahoma City -- Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble announces that the concert scheduled for Thursday, June 15, has been POSTPONED because of the threat of severe weather.
Information on possible rescheduling of the concert later in the summer will be available on our website (brightmusic.org) at a later time.
The safety of our audience and musicians is of utmost importance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.