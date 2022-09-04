Brightmusic kicks off its 20th Anniversary season September 27 in grand style with a bold “first” for the ensemble: the season premier will feature a guest trombonist. The ensemble will also present a pair of songs by Brahms for mezzo soprano, viola and piano. The concert takes place at 7:30 at First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City.
Trombones don’t immediately spring to mind when thinking about chamber music. The instrument dates from the mid-Fifteenth Century, playing a role in sacred music, and it has a rich history in classical music, although it had a hard time breaking into the starting lineup. Beethoven is generally credited with the instrument’s introduction into the symphony orchestra in the early 19th century, appearing in his fifth, sixth and ninth symphonies.
Guest Artist David Jackson is professor of trombone at the University of Michigan and enjoys an active career as performer and teacher and is an ardent supporter of new music. He has presented guest recitals and master classes at institutions including the Juilliard School, Yale University, UCLA, University of Minnesota, as well as the Conservatories of Shanghai and Beijing.
Program “Music of Dreams and Angels”
Otto Ketting, Intrada
Daniela Candillari, Extremely Close
Ravel, Pièce en Forme de Habanera
Harry Burleigh, ’Til I Wake
Adolphus Hailstork, John Henry’s Big (Man vs. Machine)
Brahms, Two Songs for Mezzo Soprano, Viola, and Piano
Eric Ewazen, Angel of Dreamers
Brightmusic’s Musicians will include: David Jackson (guest trombone), Catherine McDaniel (mezzo soprano), Gregory Lee, Katrin Stamatis (violins), Sam Formicola (viola), Robert Bradshaw (cello), Anthony Stoops (double bass), Amy I-Lin Cheng (piano)
The ensemble will perform this concert and its entire 2022-23 season in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson in Oklahoma City. Free parking is available north and southwest of the building.
The COVID pandemic isn’t quite over yet – and this venue offers a lot of space to spread out and attend concerts in greater safety. Masks are optional but are recommended for anyone who is not fully vaccinated or who has a compromised immune system.
Handicap access is available through the door under the awning on the south side of the building. The elevator is just inside, around the corner to the left. Go up one level to the Sanctuary.
Single concert admission tickets are $20 at the door. Season subscriptions are available on the website and at the door for $125 and include the five regular concerts and all four concerts of the Summer Festival. Admission is free for students and active-duty military with ID.
The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is Oklahoma City’s foremost presenter of classical chamber music. For more information, visit www.brightmusic.org .
