NOTE: The evening of November 1, The Brightmusic Chamber Music Ensemble will perform at First Baptist Church, 1901 N. Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and a contribution of $20 is requested. There is room for “social distancing” for those who desire it.
Benjamin Park (b. 1987) is a contemporary American composer. The Boston native began the study of piano at an early age and played French horn in high school, while developing an interest in composition. He graduated in 2010 from MIT with a dual degree in physics and music. There he played horn in the MIT Wind Ensemble. He eventually chose a career in music, focusing on composition, as he pursued a doctorate at Boston’s New England Conservatory.
In his leisure time Park enjoys improv comedy, hiking, cooking/baking, reading and photography. He currently lives with his wife, landscape designer Kira Sargent, in West Roxbury, Massachusetts.
Premiered at the Flatirons Chamber Music Festival in Boulder Colorado in 2018, Park’s “Green Flash,” written for clarinet and string quartet, is ten minutes of intriguing aural sensations. The name refers to the optical phenomenon that can occur after sunset or just before sunrise in the right atmospheric conditions. For a brief moment the upper rim of the sun can appear green due to refracted light.
The composer writes, “The music . . . marks this transition from golden hour to twilight as it progresses from pastoral F-centric material to a slightly darker C-sharp focus. Before the piece concludes, however, the music shifts once more, arriving in a twinkling E major.”
Park’s rhapsodic “For Purple Mountains,” written in 2017, also for clarinet and string quartet, is another short, mesmerizing piece with hints of klezmer and brief strands of ‘America the Beautiful’ woven through. The energetic first part gently shifts gears to a more peaceful twilight section with sublime dissonances, when the mountains take on a purple cast. It abruptly transitions to a rhythmically-thrilling conclusion.
The work premiered with the mountains as a backdrop at the Boulder festival. The composer says, “The title hints at the ‘Crossing the Divide’ theme of the Flatirons Chamber Music Festival [alluding to] this country’s stark political divide in mind…. One might think of the precarious common ground as a purple mountain — a mix between blue and red [idealogy] that is easier to see than it is to traverse.”
Biographical Note: Sara Grossman is a member of the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma.
