At a spring concert, from left, Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble's Gregory Lee, Ai-Wei Chang, Mark Neumann, Betty Yuan, Meredith Blecha-Wells, and Jonathan Ruck performed great classical music at Oklahoma City's First Baptist Church. Brightmusic's Summer Festival will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral, 127 N.W. 7 in Oklahoma City. For information: www.Brightmusic.org