Oklahoma City – Guest pianist Peter Miyamoto joins current and returning Brightmusic musicians to take a turn at different musical combinations through four concerts June 10, 12, 13, and 14 at the ensemble’s pre-pandemic venue: St. Paul’s Cathedral in downtown Oklahoma City.
This festival juxtaposes works from Mozart’s time to several Americans, including Nineteenth Century trailblazer Amy Beach, jazz professor David Baker, and Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate.
A Norman native, Jerod Tate generously offered his music to be performed at no charge during the pandemic.
Co-artistic director Amy I-Lin Cheng says, “We have been wanting to program something by Jerod for a long time. [Pisachi] is one of his most performed works.”
Cheng also notes Tate was influenced by Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, who emphasized using one’s unique source material as part of one’s musical identity.
Many of the festival’s composers also drew on their ethnic heritage for inspiration -- from Polish Jewish composer Mieczyslaw (Moishe) Weinberg to Albéric Magnard of France, who died defending his house from German soldiers in World War I.
Cheng says, “Just like a kaleidoscope has different colors, with every turn (every movement), there is a new musical color. We at Brightmusic are committed to bringing high quality collaborative chamber music to the world.”
Concert 1 – Friday, June 10 7:30 p.m.
- Amy Beach, Summer Dreams Op. 47 for Piano Four Hands
- Kevin Puts, Air for Cello and Piano
- David Baker, Sonata for Clarinet and Piano
- Antonín Dvořák, Quintet for Piano and Strings in A Major, Op. 81
Concert 2 – Sunday, June 12 2:30 p.m.
The Mae Ruth Swanson Memorial Concert
- Edvard Grieg, Sonata No. 3 in C Minor for Violin and Piano, Op. 45
- Mieczyslaw Weinberg, Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 28
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Quartet for Piano and Strings in E-flat Major, K. 493
Concert 3 – Monday, June 13 7:30 p.m.
- Jerod Tate (Chickasaw), Pisachi (Reveal) for String Quartet
- Aram Khachaturian, Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano
- Franz Schubert, Piano Trio in B-flat Major, D. 898
Concert 4 – Tuesday, June 14 7:30 p.m.
- Jacques Ibert, Trois pièces brèves for Wind Quintet
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat Major, K. 452
- Albéric Magnard, Quintet for Piano and Winds in D Minor, Op. 8
Musicians appearing during the Festival are: Yena Lee, Katrin Stamatis, and Samuel Formicola, violins; Betty Yuan, viola; Jonathan Ruck, Erin Yeaman, and Meredith Blecha-Wells, cellos; Parthena Owens, flute; Lisa Harvey-Reed, oboe; Chad Burrow, clarinet; Marat Rakhmatullaev, bassoon; Kate Pritchett, French horn; Amy I-lin Cheng and Peter Miyamoto, piano
Admission for each concert is $20 at the door and free for children, active-duty military, and students with ID. Or save $30 with a festival pass ($50) available by mail or online at brightmusic.org/passes.
Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble, Oklahoma City’s own chamber ensemble, will perform its summer festival of fine classical chamber music at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 127 NW 7th St. in downtown Oklahoma City.
Free parking is south of the building. For more information about the ensemble and upcoming concerts, visit www.brightmusic.org .
Disclosure: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel serves on the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma.
