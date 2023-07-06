JRB Art at the Elms is presenting a grand opening of two exceptional exhibitions featuring the works of award-winning artists Ebony Iman Dallas and Karam Cheong. The event is set for tomorrow evening, July 7.
On display will be "BLACKout" by Ebony Iman Dallas, an exploration of her dual Black identity through a fusion of contemporary African woodcarving, textiles, and expressive line work inspired by Somali henna designs.
In a separate exhibition, the artist known as “Karam” presents “minimalist art that vividly tells stories through the interplay of light and shadow.
The public is invited to join the July 7 opening at JRB Art at the Elms, "to immerse themselves in the captivating creations of these talented artists.”
The event will run from 5-9 p.m.
JRB is located at 2810 North Shartel Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73103.
According to the press release from JRB at the Elms, "Ebony Iman Dallas's "BLACKout" exhibition is not only a creative endeavor but also deeply personal. Her father, Said Osman, became a victim of police brutality, like so many others in this country. Through her art, Ebony sheds light on the injustices and systemic biases that persist within our society.
“Drawing from her own experiences and emotions, she fearlessly confronts conscious and subconscious biases surrounding Black culture. Utilizing various forms of media, language, and historical references, Ebony creates a profound and introspective atmosphere that compels viewers to question the origins of their beliefs. In doing so, she invites us all to confront the harsh realities faced by Black individuals and to actively strive for a more just and equal future.”
Karam's “C’est la vie” is an exhibition that captures the essence of time and effort. The gallery explained in an email to The City Sentinel, “Each artwork tells a vivid story, intricately weaving strands of different lengths and shapes to express changes in time, space, and thoughts. The interplay of light and shadow, created by small and diverse spaces, adds depth and dimension to Karam's paintings. By exploring the "space of uncertainty" through overlapping layers and strands, she invites viewers on a contemplative journey into the mysteries of her art.”
The City Sentinel recently reported on the Ebony Dallas mural (created with Quiquia Calhoun, Jarica Walsh and students at Frederick A. Douglass High School) in tribute to the late Willa Johnson at a new Recreation Center in northeast Oklahoma City.
In an interview at that event, she described her love for art as a child in Oklahoma, and the encouragement she received, while still in elementary school, from a professional animator.
A writer for The City Sentinel initially described her as a "rising star," but later revised that assessment to write, "It is more apt to deem her an established creative presence."
She has carved out her niche in varied spaces – at Oklahoma Contemporary in a joint exhibit with Guggenheim Fellow Ron Tarver, at New York’s Romare Bearden Centennial, and her solo Paseo Plunge exhibition, “Through Abahay’s Eyes.” And, a notable time at the Joyce Gordon Gallery in California (Oakland).
Don't miss the opening reception on July 7 at JRB Art at the Elms. For what promises to be “an unforgettable evening,” come to JRB from 5 to 9 p.m.
Notes: JRB Art at The Elms presents a diverse roster of emerging, established, and internationally exhibited artists who create in a wide range of media including paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics, glass, fine crafts, functional objects, fiber art, and photographs. This 8,000-square-foot award-winning gallery in Oklahoma City’s Paseo Arts District changes its exhibits monthly in a gracious environment that fosters a dialogue between the arts and the larger community while providing quality art for first-time buyers as well as individual, corporate, and museum collections. For more information on JRB Art at The Elms Gallery or its artists, call 405-528-6336 or
visit www.jrbartgallery.com.
