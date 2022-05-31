OKLAHOMA CITY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma (BBSOK) will host their signature fundraising event, Bowl for Kids’ Sake (BFKS), on Tuesday, June 21 or Wednesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at Dustbowl Lanes, 421 NW 10th in Oklahoma City.
“Participants can choose to bowl on either of those dates, or be a virtual bowler and just raise money for the cause,” organizers said. “We anticipate needing two nights to celebrate participants successfully.”
This year’s event chair is Matt McCombs from Bank of Oklahoma.
BFKS is a peer-to-peer style fundraising effort that relies on groups (or teams) of businesses, families, and organizations in the OKC community to come together and raise money to benefit the organization’s mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Funds raised through this campaign will support the group’s evidence based mentoring program which matches children ages 6 through 18 (Littles) with caring adult role models (Bigs).
The program is designed to create positive, measurable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships.
“We provide critical, supportive relationships so that young people thrive. Bowl for Kids' Sake is one way the community can support our work and the kids we help - and have fun,” said Melissa Ramirez, BFKS CEO.
“Our 2022 BFKS goal is $50,000,” Ramirez added. “This level of funding ensures continued match support from our Program Specialists, covers operation costs, enrollment processing and community engagement activities.”
If bowling is not your thing, you can raise money any fun way and it’s all For Kids Sake. Disc golf tournaments and pickleball, are among the endless possibilities. Sign up today at OKCForKidsSake.org
This campaign is supported by sponsors, teams, and individuals. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, contact our OKC Area Director, Leslie Illston at 405-606-6300 or leslie.illston@bbbsok.org.Join the fun by creating a team or raise funds individually at okcforkidssake.org
The BBSOK Mark H. Iola Scholarship is now open for applicants. Iola is an attorney who set out to create a way for former “Littles” to continue their education after graduating from high school. His generosity began a legacy that ensures that any “Little” has the opportunity for college, trade schools or other career training.
If you or your nominee has been a “Little” for at least one year, then you are eligible to apply for scholarship assistance. The deadline to apply for the Fall semester is July 1 and December 1 for Spring semester. Scholarships may be used for education expenses while attending colleges, universities, trade or professional schools. For more information, or to apply, click here.
“Littles” do not need to currently be active in the BBBS program to apply. All applications must be completed and received by the deadline to be considered. A scholarship committee will review the merits of new and returning applicants.
To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Oklahoma’s mission and the organization, go to: bigoklahoma.org.
