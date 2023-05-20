Well known and recognized Native American artist Benjamin Harjo Jr. has died at the age of 77,
He was known as the "Picasso of Native American art" He won numerous awards in his career including The Red Earth Grand Award in 1987, the 34th Annual Featured Artist and Gold Medal Award at the 1990 American Indian Cowboy Artists Wichita Kansas Show. In 2007 he created a poster honoring the state's American Indian influence for Oklahoma's Centennial Commission.
Harjo was honored with many awards in his lifetime as he was a gifted artist and printmaker. His work is included in the Smithsonian Institution's National Museums of the American Indian in Washington D.C.
Over the years Native American Art has become more popular because of the work of such artists as Harjo. A fondly remember mentor to many up-and-coming artists over the years.
