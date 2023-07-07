Lawmakers in Oklahoma have passed legislation for buckets of beer to be sold in bars and restaurants under House Bill 1392.
The new bill adjusts the two drink limit for consumers and allowing them to buy one bucket of beer.
Oklahoma Beer Alliance President Lisette Barnes said, "the legislation is efficient for the consumer and also sure to increase sales for restaurant and bar owners...this legislation changes the previously established two drink limit for consumers and helps further modernize Oklahoma's beverage industry."
The new law is efficient in that rather than going back and forth to a busy bar the bartender is able to make a larger sale in just one purchase.
Bars and restaurants can now start selling buckets of beer with up to six bottles or cans immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.